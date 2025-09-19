What Lions DC Wants to Tell Lamar Jackson After Week 3 Game
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is such an enigma, he is causing Detroit Lions coaches to lose sleep trying to prepare for him.
The talented quarterback has the rare ability to single-handedly take over a game, something the Lions' defense is hoping to limit, when they travel to Baltimore to face the AFC North powerhouse.
"What does Lamar do? Well everything. What does he not do? Well, nothing. I mean, he could beat you all different ways. Run game, pass game. Pass game, he could do it in the pocket or out of the pocket," said defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. "So I mean, it's why he's who he is, a multi-year MVP in this league. I have the utmost respect for this player. He's a dynamic player in this league. He's hard to prepare for. I've gotten a lack of sleep this week due to him, so I'll make sure I'll let him know that after this game."
One of the biggest challenges facing all NFL coaches and defensive coordinators is attempting to make Jackson more one-dimensional.
"Trying to make him one dimensional, so to say, it's hard to do. The fact they've added (Derrick) D-Henry, it only doubled down on it. Like, it's hard to make this team one dimensional," said Sheppard. "You just gotta go in with a plan, that we've created as a staff, that we feel gives our players an opportunity to go out and have success against this unit."
While the Lions are not going to make grand proclamations after the game concludes, the coaching staff and roster understand what type of litmus test the Ravens provide.
"They're dynamic. They have (Zay) Flowers, you got (Isaiah) Likely, you got (Mark) Andrews, you got Henry, you got Lamar. I mean, that's before you talk about one of the strengths of the team is the front. The bigs," said Sheppard. "This team is why who they are. Every year you're talking about the Ravens in championship contention. Every year, year in and year out.
"Over the last couple of years, you've talked about us in the same context," Sheppard added. "So, this is two teams, we know where this game stands now. It's early in the year. This isn't a deciding factor of who's going to the Super Bowl or anything, but it is a litmus test for us. And (it will) let us know, where do you really stand against the big boys in the league."