Tale of The Tape: Who Holds Edge in Lions-Ravens Matchup?
The Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens will square off Monday in a hotly anticipated early season showdown.
Detroit is looking to pick off a road win against a quality AFC opponent, while the Ravens are looking to prove their mettle against one of the best in the NFC. The result will be a matchup that will be a massive measuring stick for both teams to learn where they stand amongst the NFL's contenders.
Here’s a breakdown of how the Lions and Ravens match up on both sides of the ball in Monday’s game.
Lions offense vs. Ravens defense
The Lions’ offense looked unstoppable against the Chicago Bears, with Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown all having big days. Jared Goff was comfortable in leading the effort, and as a result Detroit cruised.
However, the Lions are just one week away from a topsy-turvy effort in which they didn’t reach the end zone until late in the fourth quarter against the Packers. As a result, right now the expectation for Detroit’s offense should be placed somewhere in the middle of the two games.
Baltimore’s defense will not be easy to navigate for the Lions. There are playmakers all over the defense, including Nnamdi Madubuike, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton. Goff will see plenty of different looks, and the defensive versatility of the Ravens could cause problems.
Detroit really struggled offensively in its last trip to Baltimore. The Ravens have done a good job against the run historically, and the key to the Lions’ offense will be to have the multi-dimensional aspect in full effect.
While the effort may be better this time around, it’s difficult to say they have the definitive edge unless St. Brown, Gibbs, Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta are all producing at a high level. If the Lions are running the ball at a high level, they’ll be in good shape to keep up with the Ravens’ offense.
Edge: Even
Ravens offense vs. Lions defense
An eruption in the fourth quarter helped the Ravens’ margin of victory in their Week 2 win over the Browns, but the effort wasn’t the cleanest. Lamar Jackson remains one of the toughest quarterbacks to prepare for in the entire league, however, and the Lions have traditionally struggled against running quarterbacks.
Jackson’s ability to throw as well as get out of the pocket and run creates an interesting dynamic, and he’s the most elusive quarterback in the entire league. As a result, the Lions will be tested at all three levels in Monday’s game.
Elsewhere, Derrick Henry had a massive season opener. Though he cooled off, the extra day of rest will give the veteran time to regain his form. The Ravens also have potent receiving threats in Zay Flowers, DeAndre Hopkins and Rashod Bateman.
The Lions have questions about their pass-rush with Marcus Davenport’s health uncertain. While they have some defensive firepower of their own, the Lions may not have the overall depth to completely silence Baltimore’s offense.
Edge: Ravens
Quarterbacks
Monday’s game pits Goff and his precision against Jackson’s exceptional dual-threat ability. Both players have their weaknesses, with Goff’s being untimely turnovers and Jackson sometimes struggling with timing.
As a two-time MVP, Jackson holds the overall upper hand in terms of the impact he’ll have on the game. He has yet to throw an interception this year, and has run eight times for 83 yards in total through two games.
Goff is at his best when he’s comfortable in the pocket, and the Ravens’ pass-rush will make it difficult for things to be that way consistently. While both players are among the most efficient at their best, the edge in this matchup goes with the three-time First Team All-Pro Jackson.
Edge: Ravens
Special teams
The Ravens dealt with some special teams turnover this offseason, as Justin Tucker was released amidst allegations and replaced by rookie Tyler Loop. Through the first two games, Loop is 4-for-4 with a long of 52.
Detroit counters with Jake Bates, who missed a 52-yard kick in Week 2 but has proven to have one of the best legs in the NFL throughout his relatively short tenure with the Lions. Additionally, punter Jack Fox is one of the best in the league at his position.
Kalif Raymond gives the Lions an established punt returner, while the Ravens have rookie LaJohntay Wester handling their punts. In the kick return game, the Lions have leaned on Jacob Saylors while the Ravens have had Rasheed Ali.
The Lions’ special teams units have been somewhat undisciplined with penalties popping up early in the season, but coordinator Dave Fipp seems to have things trending in the right direction. Detroit holds a slight advantage in this area due to the youth of the Ravens’ core special teams contributors.
Edge: Lions
Coaching
Monday’s coaching matchup will be a fun one between John Harbaugh and Dan Campbell, both of whom are considered to be strong motivators in their own ways. Both coaches have become known for their respective styles, both of which are centered around toughness.
Harbaugh has a Super Bowl and multiple AFC Championship appearances under his belt, while Campbell is looking to prove that his recent success is the standard moving forward. Campbell’s offensive background and Harbaugh’s defensive-oriented nature should set up an exciting battle of wits.
Baltimore has an experienced set of coordinators relative to the rest of the league, with offensive coordinator Todd Monken and defensive coordinator Zack Orr. Meanwhile, the Lions have a pair of first-year coordinators in John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard. Both have had good moments, but are still finding their groove through two weeks.
Harbaugh is one of the more established coaches in the game, and his teams have been winners throughout his tenure. While Campbell is on the upward trajectory at this stage of his career, overall the Ravens have the upper hand in this area as it stands.
Edge: Ravens