Why Jameson Williams Can Shine Brighter With John Morton

Jameson Williams likes the new offensive coaching staff.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) practices during training camp at team's Performance Center
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) practices during training camp at team's Performance Center / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams flexed his arms in celebration at training camp after beating out one of the league's top safeties in a one-on-one drill.

The speedy wideout has showcased improved hands, route-running in the early portion of training camp. On Tuesday, Williams used his speed and quick route maneuvering to best Brian Branch.

Speaking with reporters, the former first-round pick expressed Detroit's new offensive coordinator, John Morton, is allowing him to run more routes.

“Coach Johnny Mo let me run more routes," Williams said. "I knew I could run more routes, but he’s putting me in a position to run more routes. So, I’m getting better with cuts and angles and how to run this route and that route. So, I would say more polished in my route game.”

Now in his fourth NFL season, the speedy wideout is hoping to make more plays for a team that is in contention to win the Super Bowl.

Williams likes Morton's aggressive nature and how he approaches play-calling.

“He attacking every aspect of the game," Williams said. "He real aggressive. I just like that about him. I love about him the way he coaches, the way he calls plays, you know, how he attack the game and everything.”

In the early portion of his career, suspensions for off-the-field matters were too much of a distraction.

With increased comfort and confidence, the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout can continue to flourish.

“Year 4, training camp, no distractions. Just out here playing football," Williams said. “That’s my main focus, just playing football, getting out there, making plays, doing what I could do for my team.”

