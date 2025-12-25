Expect Detroit Lions Star WR to Shine Against Vikings' Pass Defense

The Detroit Lions are facing playoff elimination, and need a big game from their offense to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The Lions have been inconsistent offensively in recent weeks, as they were inefficient for the better part of three quarters last week before coming alive in the fourth last week against the Steelers. A big key to the offense's success is Jameson Williams, who has now surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in two consecutive seasons.

Williams' performance has been ignited in recent weeks, as he has had four straght games of at least 70 receiving yards and has had 60 or more yards in nine of the last 11 games. If the Lions are going to be able to get back on the winning track, Williams could be a key part of the action.

In the first meeting against the Vikings earlier this year, Williams posted four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in Detroit's loss. Now, as the team looks for revenge, Williams is expected to have another big game.

Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis is expecting a strong showing for Williams, as his best bet for Week 17 is the wideout surpassing his projected over/under for receiving yards. Currently, odds for Williams' projection is set at 65.5 yards (-111) on DraftKings Sportsbook.

"The Lions may not have a consistent run game right now but the passing game has remained effective," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "Jameson Williams has played his best stretch of football in his career since Dan Campbell took over play calling. He has at least 66 yards receiving in seven of his last eight games, including 66 against Minnesota in the first meeting. I expect this trend to continue today in Minnesota where his over/under is set at 65.5 yards."

Detroit has been dealing with some injuries at the position, as star Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable to play Sunday with a knee injury. St. Brown is expected to play, but if he's inhibited by the injury it could pave the way for a big opportunity for Williams.

The Alabama product has emerged as a consistent and reliable target for the Lions' offense over the last two seasons. After dealing with some adversity, including an injury and a pair of suspensions over his first three years, Williams has now posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and was named a Pro Bowl alternate this year.

He signed a three-year contract extension prior to the start of the regular season that cemented him as a part of the Lions' long-term core.

Gaming odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More from Lions OnSI: