These Are Best Things We Heard Monday at Lions Training Camp
The Detroit Lions brought plenty of energy to the practice field on Monday for their second practice session of the new season.
Detroit has high expectations, and as such the members of their roster understand the urgency of making the most of their opportunities on the practice field. It was another lively environment Monday, with plenty of intensity even in a non-padded session.
Here are notable quotes from several Detroit Lions players following the second day of training camp.
Terrion Arnold
On the importance of his experience in his rookie season:
"Of course, ain't nothing changed. I just feel like that, number one, because coming into a system and having to play Super Bowl-caliber football night in, night out, Sunday night, Monday night, Thursday night. And then when you have a coach and a team like us, you know that you're gonna get everyone's best. So just being put in that role, and then knowing teams know you're gonna play man. Coming out of college and transitioning into that, into the NFL, you can't help but get better. So I'm excited for year two."
Taylor Decker
On the offensive line's standard not changing after Frank Ragnow's retirement:
“The standard is the standard. We’re expected to be one of the top offensive lines in the league. You lose big pieces but we’ve put those expectations on ourself and put ourselves in a position where we’re expected to perform a certain way. It doesn’t matter if maybe a guy is out and there is a backup in, maybe there is a guy who has never started games before and he’s in there and he’s playing -- the expectation is the expectation. That’s just really not going to change and I think, for me, personally, especially as I’m getting older, I can’t let myself waver from the expectations, especially in practice. When I am back out there, I need to do things the right way because if I don’t do things the right way, then that’s setting a bad example for guys who haven’t got to play. I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in if I didn’t handle things as a professional, so just continuing to set a good example as boring as that is, kinda a lead by example sort of thing.”
Marcus Davenport
On the impact of rookie Ahmed Hassanein:
"I mean it just reiterates the culture. Trying to get the guys that can fit this culture and have that grit and then everybody's building off. He's making me better, he's making everybody else better."
Hendon Hooker
On his growth heading into his third NFL season:
“I’m processing it a lot more. Have a lot more confidence in the huddle and my teammates can see it as well, because they give me good feedback going to locker room. I’m encouraging them, they’re encouraging me. It’s great to feel back into the groove.”
Derrick Barnes
On his golf game after the offseason:
"Golf is one of those things that you have to practice, and I don't. And I expect to go out there and shoot good and I don't and it upsets me. I love golf. It's one of those things — when I was younger, I could pick up any bat, any ball any thing and pick it up super fast and be good at it. Golf is the only thing I'm still trash at, but one day I'll get it."