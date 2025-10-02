Why Lions Dave Fipp Disagrees With Eagles Defensive Coordinator
The talk of the National Football League has been the increased strength of place kickers this season.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio made a unique analogy, noting the current era of kicking should come with an "asterisk," due to the change in kicking footballs.
“You know what you guys have missed? Not just you but everybody is. We gave up a 65-yard field goal and a 58-yard field goal against the Buccaneers. These kicking balls that they changed this year have drastically changed the kicking game, field goals in particular," said Fangio. "So, it’s almost like they need an asterisk here. It was the live ball era or the asterisk for those home runs Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire were hitting. The way they’ve changed the ball. The NFL, the kicking ball has drastically changed the field goals.”
This season, there have been more successful kicks made from beyond 50-yards and numerous coaches have taken notice.
According to ProFootball Talk, "Previously, teams got three brand new kicking balls within 60 to 90 minutes before a given game started. As of 2025, teams get all 60 kicking balls to start the year, with unlimited time to break them in. Then, each can be used in up to three games."
The Eagles defensive coordinator believes a kicker should be able to connect on a 70-yarder this season.
As Fangio explained, “In years past, the officials would rub them down or other people would rub them down and you play with them. Now the balls are in house all week and they kick those balls that they’ve had and nobody else touches them. The guy in Dallas is going to hit a 70-plus yarder this year. You can just book it.”
Detroit Lions special teams coach Dave Fipp does see the impact, but described it as only having a "minimal" impact.
"I would say that I don't think it makes a big difference," Fipp said. "I think it's very minimal. I think it's one of those things that is perfect for the NFL. I think it draws headlines and people talk about it, and it's a great storyline. But do I think it affects it? Sure, a little bit. But I do think it's very minimal.
"Now, I would say this, like in the past, we have put a huge emphasis on preparing the ball for game day. And the procedure used to be that you'd have an hour to prepare the ball on game day at the stadium. ... So, we were going into the game with a great ball a year ago," Fipp added. "If your guys didn't prepare the ball well going into the game, maybe it makes a bigger difference for some of those people. I would say for us, it's minimally (different).
Fipp credited the added strength of kickers and coaches willing to give their players a chance to attempt kicks from further distances.
"These kickers have way bigger legs than they've ever had," said Fipp. "Coaches are going for it, or they are kicking longer field goals much more than it's ever been done before. And it'll just open up the opportunity to get more of these players like that. ..."