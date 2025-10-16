Will Detroit Lions Take Advantage of Buccaneers Injury Woes?
River Well covers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for OnSI.
He answered five questions to preview the Detroit Lions upcoming Week 7 matchup against the NFC South squad.
How have Tampa Bay been able to weather the rash of injuries early in the season?
River Wells: Baker Mayfield playing at an MVP level certainly helps. He's been able to propel his team farther than they should with game-winning drives and pocket wizardry, and he's played well even with Tampa Bay's WRs 4-8 on offense. Todd Bowles' defense has improved as well, and depth pieces like rookie Elijah Roberts have really shone in the best way.
How has Baker Mayfield grown as a quarterback?
The biggest thing Mayfield has improved on is how well he's taken care of the football. He's had some turnover luck (dropped picks and fumbles recovered by the offense), but he's absolutely gotten better at protecting the ball and not making questionable throws — all while improving his depth of target to boot, which is very impressive.
What are 1-2 key matchups you are focusing in on?
Wells: I am very curious to see where Amik Robertson ends up playing for Detroit. He's a dawg who could give Tez Johnson and Kameron Johnson some trouble at the nickel position. But if he has to move outside to cover Mike Evans due to Detroit's secondary woes, that could free up players like the Johnsons and Sterling Shepard to take advantage and deal some damage.
Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown is as lethal a weapon as it gets in the NFL, and he plays out of the slot 47.78% of the time so far this year. That puts him right in the crosshairs of rookie Jacob Parrish, who has had a great debut season so far at nickel but will have probably the toughest assignment he'll have all year against St. Brown.
How do you think Buccaneers will try and limit Detroit's rushing attack?
Wells: Tampa Bay is an excellent run-defending team and always has been under Todd Bowles, currently sitting at No. 5 in the league in rush yards per attempt. It will likely be tough sledding on the ground for Detroit with the likes of David Montgomery, but Jahmyr Gibbs will serve as a big pass-catching threat and the Bucs have really struggled with those type of running backs this year. I'd expect John Morton to take advantage.
Who wins the game and why on Monday Night Football?
Wells: Both these teams have a lot of talent but are very banged up right now. With Tampa Bay's limited offensive weapons and the Lions looking to bounce back after a tough Chiefs loss, I think Detroit takes a close one at home and the Bucs fall to 5-2 on the year.