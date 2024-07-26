With Jake Bates, 'Campbell-Mania' Can Continue to Grow
“Campbell-mania” has taken over the Detroit Lions’ Allen Park practice facility.
Since Dan Campbell's arrival in 2021, the Lions have risen from the cellar of the NFC North division to one of the NFL's most well-followed and well-respected franchises.
Detroit, in this span of time, has gone from a team void of high-end talent to one that is littered with it across both sides of the ball. It's a large credit to general manager Brad Holmes’ superb drafting skills. His astute ability to identify talent through the NFL Draft has allowed the Lions to acquire several Pro Bowlers (i.e. Aidan Hutchinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta) and multiple All-Pros (Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown). And this collection of talent has undoubtedly played a large part in the franchise's drastic turnaround from laughingstocks to division champs a season ago.
While all of this is true, there'd be no semblance of winning football in Motown without the presence of Campbell on the sidelines. His ability to get the most out of his players on a weekly basis has also sparked the team's turnaround of seismic proportions.
Additionally, as the organization has grown in relevance over the course of the last three seasons, Campbell has seen his popularity skyrocket.
The fourth-year Lions head man – a walking soundbite if there ever was one – has developed a reputation for being a master motivator and a “rockstar” coach.
Affectionately known as “Motor City Dan,” he's become revered among both Lions fans and players. And, he's become synonymous with the “Brand New Lions” slogan, one which embraces Campbell's never-say-never attitude.
Simply put, Campbell is now as much of a star and attraction as the likes of Hutchinson and St. Brown. When national media members and celebrities visit Lions training camp, they want to talk with the popular head man as much as the Pro Bowlers and All-Pros that make up Detroit's roster.
Training camp visitors increasingly want to also talk with kicker Jake Bates, a phenom with the Michigan Panthers this past spring who became known for his long-distance kicking prowess.
Bates became an overnight sensation in late March after hitting a 64-yard, game-winning field goal in the Panthers’ season opener. The momentous kick, which notably came at Ford Field, was two yards shy of the longest field goal made in Ford Field history. That came via the right leg of Baltimore Ravens All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker. Tucker nailed an NFL-record 66-yard kick to beat the Lions in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
Immediately after that 64-yarder from Bates, Detroit fans clamored for him to join Campbell’s squad.
Now in training camp with the Lions, Bates has continued to impress. He put on a show for those in attendance Thursday, going six-for-six on his field-goal tries. On those six attempts, he made kicks from approximately 50, 39, 33, 53, 43 and 37 yards – a performance that has only strengthened his admiration from Detroit fans.
Bates has felt the love from Campbell and the Lions organization so far this summer, too.
“The operation here is elite,” Bates told reporters Thursday. “Coach Campbell, the energy he’s brought in has been awesome. So, it was a really good choice that I made, I feel like, and something I haven’t looked back on. And, I’m happy to be here.”
Bates finds himself in one of the most intriguing position battles of Lions training camp with Michael Badgley. If Bates is able to emerge victorious from it, he knows that his “consistency” will be a key component.
“It’s big time, it’s big time for anybody, especially in the kicker position,” Bates said of the importance of being consistent. “You’re judged off how consistent you can be every single day. So, that’s something I’ve worked really hard on, and hopefully I can keep showing it.”
If Bates is able to rack up more solid days than not from here on out in camp, he will have a legitimate shot at beating out Badgley for the starting kicker job. If he does just that and then continues to nail kicks from long distance with proficiency, he will increasingly become a Detroit fan favorite, too, just like his head coach.
With each long-distance kick made by Bates, “Bates-mania” and “Campbell-mania” will only continue to grow more rampant. It should be a beautiful thing to watch in Allen Park this summer.