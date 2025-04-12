Za'Darius Smith Attending Pistons Game Sparks Hope for Lions Fans
Detroit Lions fans were excited to see defensive end Za'Darius Smith attending a recent Detroit Pistons game.
Cameras spotted the 32-year-old sitting with Kash Doll, a local hip-hop artist, at Little Caesars Arena during the Pistons game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Smith was also photographed earlier this offseason with the popular artist during a trip to Ghana.
According to Smith's post on social media, his trip to Ghana was a life-changing experience.
Smith wrote, “Man, this visit is one of many to come! I loved everything about Ghana and the purpose of this trip! I look forward to learning more in the years to come!!”
The veteran defensive end traveled to support former teammate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and his NKWA foundation.
According to the foundation website, "The word NKWA finds its roots in the rich heritage of the Akan people in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire. NKWA represents more than mere existence; it embodies the concept of abundance and the fullness of life. It paints a holistic picture of long life, vitality, well-being, prosperity, and peace. At NKWA, we draw inspiration from the essence of this word by embracing the values it embodies: abundance, vitality, and unity."
Fans were excited about seeing the former Browns defensive end in town, possibly indicating he could be meeting with the Lions about a new contract.
Detroit was forced to part ways with Smith due to salary-cap reasons.
Here is a sample of the reaction online to Smith attending the Pistons game against the Bucks at Little Caesars Arena.