NFL World Praises Lions for Massive Contract Extensions
The Detroit Lions are being praised for handing out massive contract extensions to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, 24 hours before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
General manager Brad Holmes is being applauded by pundits and supporters for being willing to reward players early that have executed at a high level and are a core part of the team's long-term future.
According to Pro Football Talk, "Some teams wait too long to pay key young players. Other teams, like the Lions, are smart."
Additional Sewell contract details
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer revealed additional information regarding the contract extension of Brad Holmes' first pick as general manager of the Lions.
According to Breer, Detroit's front office made the decision to pick up Sewell's fifth-year option.
As a result, the 23-year-old will be under contract for the next six seasons, through the 2029 NFL season. Sewell still has one additional year left on his rookie contract signed in 2021.
Deal for Jared Goff not imminent
With two cornerback pieces having their deals in place, many wondered if Detroit's veteran signal-caller would be next to receive a hefty extension.
According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, "There is no deal “imminent” for Lions QB Jared Goff, despite the fact that WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and OT Penei Sewell now have landed new deals, per source. The Lions and Goff have spoken about a new deal this off-season, but no deal is close at this time."
It is expected that Goff will earn an extension that pays the popular quarterback an average annual salary between $45 and 50 million.