Detroit Lions Accomplish Historic Scoring Production

After Amon-Ra St. Brown was able to secure an NFL record receiving benchmark, the Detroit Lions were able to secure a historic offensive feat.

The Lions have scored 35 or more points in three consecutive NFL games, their longest streak since doing so on four straight occasions from 1952-1953, according to NFL Research.

Led by Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift, Detroit's offense has been able to move the football and score touchdowns, a trait that has been absent for the best few seasons.

Far too often, the team settled for field goals instead of punching it in for a touchdown.

Despite dealing with an ankle injury, D'Andre Swift was able to make key plays against the Washington Commanders.

"My mentality, if I can be out there and contribute in any way, I’m going to do that," Swift told reporters in the locker room.

"I felt good. Yeah, I felt that," he continued. "Wish I could’ve -- wish I was 100 percent. Wouldn’t get caught on the first one. But I felt it a little bit, but I came out good. I’m good.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown is quickly becoming a player the entire NFL will start to pay attention to. After setting an NFL record, his profile is certainly going to rise.

In Week 2, he secured nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He was also able to rush twice for 68 yards.

