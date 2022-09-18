Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Accomplish Historic Scoring Production

The Detroit Lions accomplished an offensive feat they have not been able to since the 1950's.

After Amon-Ra St. Brown was able to secure an NFL record receiving benchmark, the Detroit Lions were able to secure a historic offensive feat. 

The Lions have scored 35 or more points in three consecutive NFL games, their longest streak since doing so on four straight occasions from 1952-1953, according to NFL Research. 

Led by Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift, Detroit's offense has been able to move the football and score touchdowns, a trait that has been absent for the best few seasons. 

Far too often, the team settled for field goals instead of punching it in for a touchdown. 

Despite dealing with an ankle injury, D'Andre Swift was able to make key plays against the Washington Commanders. 

"My mentality, if I can be out there and contribute in any way, I’m going to do that," Swift told reporters in the locker room.  

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_19072813_168388382_lowres

Lions' Week 2 Studs and Duds

Read more on the Detroit Lions' studs and duds, after their victory in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

USATSI_19072836_168388382_lowres

Aidan Hutchinson Shines in Lions' Win over Commanders

Here are takeaways from the Detroit Lionsfirst win of the 2022 NFL season.

stbrown5

Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets NFL Record

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown sets NFL record against Washington Commanders.

"I felt good. Yeah, I felt that," he continued. "Wish I could’ve -- wish I was 100 percent. Wouldn’t get caught on the first one. But I felt it a little bit, but I came out good. I’m good.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown is quickly becoming a player the entire NFL will start to pay attention to. After setting an NFL record, his profile is certainly going to rise. 

In Week 2, he secured nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He was also able to rush twice for 68 yards. 

