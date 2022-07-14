T.J. Hockenson Ranked No. 7 Tight End in NFL

While not many members of the Detroit Lions roster have been ranked among the top players in the league in the lists being revealed as of late, T.J. Hockenson is a player starting to gain traction across the entire league.

Writer Jeremy Fowler asked more than 50 NFL coaches, executives scouts and players to rank every position's top 10 for 2022.

The results of the votes have been tabulated and are being released daily over the past couple of weeks.

Hockenson came in at No. 7 in this year's ESPN list of top tight ends.

"Hockenson is a tight end in the classic sense, about as well-rounded as they come," Fowler writers. "His 2021 production was solid (61 catches for 583 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games) while playing in the league's 25th-ranked scoring offense."

The 25-year-old recorded a 86.1 Pro Football Focus rating last season.

According to Next Gen Stats, his 44.4% reception rate on tight-window throws was sixth among other tight ends who were eligible to be rated.

General manager Brad Holmes is likely strongly considering providing the talented tight end with a long-term contract extension this summer.

"He has some explosion in the passing game, and he's a competitive blocker," an NFC exec told ESPN. "As far as all-around tight ends go, he's really good. Not flashy."

