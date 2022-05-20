Former NFL CB Kyle Wilson: Jameson Williams Is 'Matchup Nightmare'

The Detroit Lions' offense is hoping wideout Jameson Williams can develop into a wide receiver who can regularly blow past opposing defensive backs.

With blazing speed, quarterback Jared Goff, along with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, are certainly drawing up passing plays and routes that have the potential to be quite explosive.

“We talked about it in the springtime, finding somebody on the outside that will dictate coverage, and shoot, I think he checks that box 100 percent,” Johnson said after the team traded up to select Williams with the 12th overall pick in the draft. “I think teams, when he gets healthy, they will realize where he is at on the field, and that’s what we’re excited about because that’s going to do nothing but open up our run game and the opportunity for all of our other skill players. This is a guy that can stretch the field deep without any, any sweat. He is electric, he’s got juice. Once he gets healthy, we’re going to have something to cook with. It’ll be fun.”

Former NFL cornerback Kyle Wilson, a former first-round draft pick who played in the league from 2010-2016 with both the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, shared his opinion about Detroit's talented wideout in a recent scouting report.

"This guy is the deep threat. His worst nightmare, I would say, because of his speed, is going to be Cover 2, Cover 2 Man. Him being double covered. Some type of loaded zone. You are going to find a unique -- a long cornerback. Someone who ran track or something," Wilson said. "This guy is a one-on-one matchup nightmare."

