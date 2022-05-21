NFL Analyst: Lions Top Priority Is 'Stay Sexy'

Detroit Lions have emerged as a team many NFL pundits are speaking positively about.

The Detroit Lions have become that NFL team pundits have praised for their offseason moves.

After monitoring their offseason moves in free agency and their eight 2022 draft picks, several NFL writers are expecting head coach Dan Campbell and Co. to take the next step forward in 2022.

In his recent list of top remaining priorities for each NFC team, NFL writer Marc Sessler explains why the Lions need to "stay loose" and also "stay sexy".

"Cornerback could use help, unless Jeff Okudah decides to fulfill his draft pedigree. Safety, too. Depth issues exist behind what should be an excellent offensive line," Sessler wrote. "The playful Lions have their share of needs, but I'll point to something more ethereal: culture. Record aside, there's no question Dan Campbell's first season as head coach was enjoyable down the stretch and successful in partially rebranding a team eternally starring as a bowl of vanilla ice cream."

© Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The country is about to get another close look at the Lions, as HBO will be filming "Hard Knocks" all throughout training camp this summer.

Sessler explains further, "With Hard Knocks on the horizon, a promising rookie class and better weapons around Jared Goff, the Lions are morphing into a buzzy pick for the NFL's most lovable squad. Don't do anything to mess it up."

This time of year, pundits and analysts review film of last season and review tape of the the new players each team has added via the draft.

A closer look at last years film has started to show several league pundits and analysts why the future could be bright for the Lions the next couple of seasons.

"I think the Lions are going to put this all together," NFL analyst Brian Baldinger posted on social media Saturday. "This is how you know that they're well coached. Watch this moving amoeba against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Like, that's a picket fence. Let (D'Andre) Swift get to the corner, because he will beat the corner like he does and take the shot from Minkah (Fitzpatrick) like it was nothing."