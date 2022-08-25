Dan Campbell Had Lions More Disciplined Than Rams, Bengals
The Detroit Lions intention was to get better against a quality AFC opponent, when they went out to practice on the road against the Indianapolis Colts last week.
Head coach Dan Campbell made it clear the evaluation would end instantly and players would be ejected if fights broke out against the Colts constantly.
"That was early in my career," Campbell said last week, when he was asked about physicality at joint camp practices. "When I got to Dallas, I remember we were going to practice against the Texans. I remember Coach (Bill) Parcells stood up in front of the room and was like, ‘No fighting. Anybody fights, you’re done.’ And everybody believed it, so we didn’t have one fight and got great work.
"So we just have to make an emphasis of that. I know they will, we will. We’re not out there to fight. But we’re going to compete and have good work, so I would say most of the experiences I’ve had have been really good. Really good.”
The speech given to the team by Campbell prior to the trip out to Indianapolis was captured on the latest edition of "Hard Knocks."
While running back Jamaal Williams grabbed jerseys with Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin and participated in heated trash talking, nothing near a full on physical altercation ever broke out against the Colts.
A viral video has surfaced online of the physical altercation that took place between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Donald was seen swinging a helmet at Bengals players.