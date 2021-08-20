Video: Detroit Lions Release New Preseason 'Inside the Den'

Detroit Lions release highlights of Calvin Johnson's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and their first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

The induction of wideout Calvin Johnson into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was still a special occasion, despite the rift that remains unresolved between Johnson and the Detroit Lions organization.

“Lions fans and city of Detroit, when we were 0-16, you never stopped showing up. You were disappointed, but you never stopped showing up. Every week, you showed up," Johnson told the audience in Canton, Ohio. "And this motivated me to do the same thing for you. You loved me and my family unconditionally over these 15 years. I want you to know Michigan is our home, Detroit is our city and Lions fans are our pride."

In the latest preseason edition of "Inside the Den," viewers are provided an opportunity to observe the highlights of Johnson's induction speech and the Lions' preseason debut at Ford Field against the Buffalo Bills.

Against the Bills, the Lions' starters played two series, before heading to the sideline for the rest of the game.

The Lions were able to score one offensive touchdown, a 24-yard scamper by running back Craig Reynolds halfway through the fourth quarter.

Reynolds signed with the team only one day prior to the preseason opener, yet he led the Lions in rushing with 49 yards on six carries in Detroit's 16-15 loss at the hands of the Bills.

"I introduced myself in the huddle at one point. They were like, 'Yo, what's your name?' A couple coaches introduced themselves to me on the sideline during the game," Reynolds said. "It's definitely crazy, but they've just made it real easy. I've been comfortable being here."

The Lions will go on the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field this Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m for their second preseason game.