Penei Sewell Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Penei Sewell joins tackle Rashawn Slater on the PFWA All-Rookie team.

Penei Sewell was the first draft selection general manager Brad Holmes made during his tenure with the Detroit Lions. 

When the pick was made, Holmes celebrated excitedly, as he was filmed slamming a table in excitement since the talented lineman fell to Detroit at No. 7 in the 2021 NFL Draft.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Sewell was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team. 

After left tackle Taylor Decker was injured early in the season, Sewell started his rookie campaign playing at left tackle. 

When Decker returned after a couple months, the decision was made by Detroit's coaching staff to move the talented offensive lineman back to right tackle, where he started gaining experience in the league during training camp. 

The 21-year-old lineman had some growing pains, but was quickly developing with each rep he took in practice and snaps against talented defensive linemen during regular season games. 

While he missed the final game of the regular season, Sewell's rookie campaign was a massive success, ending with writers naming him and Rashawn Slater to the All-Rookie team. 

Detroit ended up finishing with a record of 3-13-1 in head coach Dan Campbell's first season in Motown. 

Unfortunately, the Lions did not have any member of the 2021 roster earn a spot on the PFWA All-NFC team. 

Voting took place before the start of the postseason.

