3 Lions Impacted Most by Brian Branch's Return from Injury

The Detroit Lions are getting a big playmaker back for their defense in safety Brian Branch.

Assuming all goes to plan for the remainder of this week, Branch is expected to suit up for the first time this season when the Lions take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Ford Field. He could be one of two big returns the Lions get from injury, as center Cade Mays is also trending toward playing.

If Branch is able to go, it adds a significant level of production to Detroit's defense heading into a pivotal stretch that starts with back-to-back division games at home. There will be a ripple effect felt throughout Detroit's defense, as his return will cause some shuffling in the secondary.

Here are three players who will feel the impact of Branch's return from injury.

Chuck Clark

Clark is a veteran who inked a one-year deal with Detroit heading into the season. He was expected to fill in for depth purposes until Branch returns, but based on how things have shaken out he could still find himself in the starting lineup next to Branch moving forward.

Avonte Maddox, who was the team's other starter at safety to open the year, is out for the season after an injury against Buffalo in Week 2. Christian Izien is another option, but his role has diminished after a decent start to the season. Meanwhile, Thomas Harper is also on injured reserve.

With Branch likely returning in a significant role, Clark appears to be the best option to play alongside him at this stage of the season. He could fill the void left by Kerby Joseph for the time being, as Joseph remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Christian Izien

Izien was signed with the thought of playing multiple positions in Detroit's secondary. However, that hasn't quite materialized due to a number of factors throughout the early part of the season. He missed the season opener with an injury, and has shuffled between nickel and safety.

In their win over the Arizona Cardinals, Izien did not play one defensive snap as Detroit turned to Keith Abney to play the safety spot alongside Clark. Injuries could always open up an opportunity down the line, but for the time being it appears Izien may be limited to special teams.

One avenue the Lions could explore with him is playing the nickel spot, though that wasn't an option for him in Arizona. If he's going to get snaps defensively with Branch back in the mix, nickel may be the best spot for him to do

Keith Abney II

Week 5 was a big one for the rookie out of Arizona State. Abney recorded his first-career interception, and had a huge role playing the safety spot in Detroit's defense for the first time. While it wasn't a perfect debut, Abney showed that he is capable of contributing and earned a longer look.

It's tough to say when that look may come if Branch returns to full health and is able to play a big role right away. He could still spell his veteran counterpart so as not to rush him back too quickly, but the Lions will want Branch on the field whenever possible.

As a result, the Lions could experiment with playing Abney more on the boundary in place of one of their struggling cornerbacks, or align him in the nickel spot more often. He's proven to be deserving of another opportunity, but Branch's return complicates exactly when and how he'll line up moving forward for the Lions' defense.