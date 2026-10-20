The NFL trade deadline is growing closer, and as a result the Detroit Lions should be looking for ways to upgrade their roster.

Sitting at 3-2, the Lions are in position to make another push for a division title and playoff appearance after missing the postseason last year. However, their roster doesn't appear to be complete enough to make that push quite yet.

For general manager Brad Holmes, adding a player or two at the deadline would come with obvious benefits. In particular, Holmes should look to add talent in the secondary for the remainder of the season in an attempt to fortify the team's biggest area of weakness.

Detroit currently ranks last in the league in passing yards allowed per game, and have the fourth-worst passer rating against at 106.3. This has been the case despite the defense also ranking first in the league in sacks with 20.

For years, pass-rush was considered a major weakness for Detroit. However, through five games it has been one of their biggest strengths on defense. Now, the Lions need to find another option or two to help solidify their coverage attack.

Earlier in the year, the Lions were linked to Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. after he missed the start of the season amidst a contract dispute. However, they were outbid and ultimately missed the opportunity as Porter was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys.

There are several intriguing options who are expected to be available based on the start of the season across the league. In particular, the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles are all off to slow starts and could theoretically be sellers come the Nov. 10 deadline.

Each of these teams has some intriguing options, including Los Angeles' Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart and Donte Jackson. Philadelphia has Riq Woolen, while the Colts could be open to a potential deal involving Sauce Gardner amidst their change in leadership after Chris Ballard was ousted as general manager.

The Lions need to add some depth to the cornerback room at the very least. D.J. Reed has not been the player that Detroit hoped he would be when they signed him to a three-year deal last offseason, as he has struggled against opposing team's top options.

Veteran Rock Ya-Sin entered the season as the second starter after the release of Terrion Arnold, but has lost his starting spot in favor of Roger McCreary. Ennis Rakestraw has also received some opportunities, but this area is Detroit's biggest detracting factor in their pursuit of the postseason.

Because of that, the Lions need to be active at the deadline and acquire an experienced option who fits their style and can give them consistency on the outside. Detroit could also look to add safety depth if Kerby Joseph isn't nearing a return by the time the deadline rolls around.

However, Detroit's safety room will get a big boost potentially as soon as this week with Brian Branch returning from an Achilles injury. If the Lions feel that one move is what they need, their efforts should be focused on adding a cornerback.