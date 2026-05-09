3 Second-Year Lions Players Who Need To Step Up

The Detroit Lions are entering the 2026 season with serious postseason ambitions once again. Yet, the organization’s success won’t solely depend upon the play of established stars like Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Instead, Detroit also needs to receive production from a litany of young players who are still trying to make their mark in the NFL.

Without further ado, here’s a look at three second-year Lions who need to take a significant step forward in 2026.

DT Tyleik Williams

Williams, the No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, started in 10 games as a rookie, amassing 18 total tackles, including two tackles for loss, one sack, three quarterback hits and four passes defended.

He started Detroit’s first six games of the year alongside DJ Reader before becoming a rotational interior lineman upon Alim McNeill’s return from injury (a torn ACL).

Williams certainly experienced his fair share of struggles as a first-year pro, earning a Pro Football Focus overall grade of just 62.6 for his efforts.

Yet, he did flash glimpses of being a productive, run-stuffing interior lineman, most notably recording a tackle for loss and a pass defensed in the Lions’ victory over Ben Johnson and Chicago in Week 18.

With Reader having departed for the N.Y. Giants this offseason, the onus will be on Williams to take a major step forward in his second NFL season.

If he fails to do so, the Lions will likely struggle to get consistent production out of the interior of their defensive line, even with a fully healthy McNeil.

S Dan Jackson

Jackson, the No. 230 overall pick in the 2025 draft, had his rookie campaign cut short due to a leg injury he suffered during training camp. Subsequently, he landed on injured reserve and did not see the field last season.

Prior to the ailment, he was largely viewed as the favorite to earn the team’s fourth safety spot.

However, with the additional depth that Detroit has added to the safeties room this offseason (e.g. Christian Izien and Chuck Clark), Jackson’s roster spot could be in jeopardy ahead of the 2026 season.

Consequently, Jackson likely needs to impress in training camp in order to make the Lions’ season-opening 53-man roster.

WR Dominic Lovett

Lovett, a seventh-round pick (No. 244 overall) like Jackson, suited up for 12 games as a rookie.

His offensive contributions were limited, though, as he logged a measly 14 total offensive snaps and failed to record a single catch. With that said, he did log 50 special teams snaps, highlighted by a 22-yard kick return in Detroit’s Week 6 loss to Kansas City.

He’ll face stiff competition in training camp for a reserve receiver spot from the likes of Lions fan favorite Tom Kennedy, rookie Kendrick Law and fellow second-year pro Jackson Meeks.

Subsequently, Lovett will likely need to have a strong camp performance in order to maintain his roster spot headed into the ‘26 season.