How Breece Hall Contract Extension Impacts Detroit Lions Offseason

The Detroit Lions are currently expected to reach a long-term contract extension with Jahmyr Gibbs at some point this offseason.

General manager Brad Holmes has recently praised the speedy running back and has been vindicated for selecting him in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

One of the young running backs who was franchise tagged this offseason recently secured an extension from the New York Jets.

According to multiple reports, Breece Hall has agreed to a three-year, 45.75 million contract extension on Friday afternoon.

With $29 million in guaranteed monies, the 24-year-old is the third-highest paid player at his position. Saquon Barkley has set the market at $20.6 million annually, while Christian McCaffrey earns $19 million per season for the San Francisco 49ers.

Recently, the Lions made the decision to pick up Gibbs' fifth-year option, setting his salary at approximately $14.3 million in 2027.

Based on expectations, it is reasonable that the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back earn more than McCaffrey, but less than Barkley.

Holmes is likely looking at starting talks with Gibbs' representatives at $19.5 million annually. A three-year, $58.5 million agreement could benefit both parties.

Kyle Brandt, Good Morning Football morning host, shared with Holmes during a recent interview that he believes Gibbs has a chance to earn some significant accolades following the 2026 NFL season.

"A couple of weeks ago, I said on this show that I think Jahmyr Gibbs is going to take a run at MVP this year," Brandt said. "And I'm not talking about the Lions, I'm talking about the league. I believe in him that much, but nobody's believed in him more than you. I remember very well he drafted him 12th overall in 2023."

With new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing in the mix, the team should take advantage of Gibbs' vast skillset this season.

One of the areas the Lions offense can improve is getting the 24-year-old even more involved in the passing game.

With David Montgomery now in Houston, Gibbs' target share should steadily rise this upcoming season, as the Lions have revamped their offensive line and should have improve play-calling from their new offensive leader.

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