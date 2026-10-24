5 Players Detroit Lions Must Scout in College Football Week 8

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions begin divisional play, taking on the Green Bay Packers after getting a week off to heal up, most notably with safety Brian Branch.

However, in recent days, the Lions have not seen Branch as one of their homegrown players taking center stage and being the main storyline. Instead, a contract dispute, or lack of urgency towards a deal, with tight end Sam LaPorta has owned the news cycle.

The tight end position, which was thought to be a set position upon a presumed re-signing, now sits in flux. With Saturday’s slate of college football coming up, extra attention was paid to the tight end spot.

Here are five players the Lions should look at during Saturday’s slate.

TE Jamari Johnson, Oregon

Johnson is a player the Lions might not be able to afford missing out on after Kenyon Sadiq flew off the board this spring. Sadiq, a freakishly athletic tight end from Oregon, has Johnson following in his footsteps.

Johnson has great size for a tight end, at 6-foot-5, 257 pounds. He has yet to post a drop this year while also being a star run and pass blocker. Separation and versatility are also strong calling cards, and the few times he cannot create separation, it is no problem with his ability to pull the ball down in traffic.

Last season, there was less looks at the tight end tape for Oregon’s Sadiq considering Motown’s situation. This year, Johnson might find himself as a Detroit draft darling. His Ducks take on Illinois at 3 p.m. EST.

TE Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech

Reynolds, a junior, has the option to return to the Hokies after the year is done. However, as his play stands currently, with over 400 receiving yards at the midpoint of the season, it is very probable the Massachusetts native goes pro.

While he has a drop on the season, he can read zones well to plant. He has less athleticism, size, and versatility than Johnson, but makes plays and is an instant upgrade on the Lions’ tight end room sans Sam LaPorta.

The Hokies travel to Clemson and Death Valley at 7 p.m. EST.

DT Ben Roberts, Michigan State

Roberts is a player that has dragged himself into the draft conversation. In what has been a down year for Michigan State football, the defensive tackle has put together a strong campaign.

That campaign came to a head last Saturday against Northwestern, with the Washington native recording eight tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks, all of which were career-best marks.

Roberts has burst off the line that has seen him go unblocked in each of the last two games, and excels in forklifting players to create havoc. He is a run-stuffer with some pass-rush potential being tapped his senior year.

The Spartans take on UCLA in the Rose Bowl at 3:30 p.m. EST.

EDGE Sahir West, UCLA

West is a tweener defensive lineman, taking some reps on the inside as well as the outside. In 158 pass rush snaps, West has 11 pressures and taken part of a trio of sacks.

His run-stop ability will keep teams watching the tape, with his rate ranking among the top quadrant of the class alongside his pass rush ability. West followed head coach Bob Chesney to the Bruins from James Madison, and has seen a dip in production that could be expected.

West has similarities with Eric O’Neill, another former JMU transfer that made the Lions roster out of camp after an underwhelming season with Rutgers.

The Bruins, as mentioned above, host the Spartans at 3:30 p.m. EST.

TE Eli Finley, Louisiana Tech

The Group of Six spot belongs to Finley, who elected to remain a Bulldog despite offers to improve his competition this season. He is a blocking heavy tight end with soft hands, ranking just outside the top quarter of tight ends in receiving grade on PFF.

Finley joins Temple’s Peter Clarke as the top Group of Six tight ends highlighted. However, Finley has a pass upgrade, although his drop rate is not among the lowest currently.

The Bulldog’s four touchdowns have doubled his combined scores in the last two seasons as a senior.

The Bulldogs take on Old Dominion at 5 p.m. EST.