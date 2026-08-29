5 Players to Watch in Lions Preseason Finale Against Colts

The final day of the preseason has arrived, and with it the final chance for players on the Detroit Lions roster bubble to make an impression on the coaching staff.

Saturday's game preceedes the cuts that will have to be made by 6 p.m. on Sunday, which puts additional pressure on the coaching staff to make tough decisions in whittling their roster down to 53 players for the regular season.

Here are five players to watch closely as the Lions' preseason slate comes to a close against the Indianapolis Colts.

WR Tay Martin

Martin is a player who has impressed the coaching staff on special teams. He has had some moments on offense as well, producing at times when called upon in the preseason. In the battle for a spot in a loaded receiver room, Martin needs to stand out on Saturday to help his hopes.

Granted, he doesn't need to have a massive game at receiver, but rather to handle his opportunities efficiently. If he's going to make the roster, it will be on special teams, and as a result that aspect of the game is a big part of what he needs to do to make a solid final impression.

QB Joshua Dobbs

The Lions have kept the backup quarterback competition open between Dobbs and Luke Altmyer. The consensus belief is that the Lions will roll with Dobbs in the role because his veteran experience aligns with what they would need in the event Jared Goff goes down.

However, Dobbs had some big mistakes in last week's preseason game, and him being the backup quarterback isn't exactly a sure thing at this point. He'll need to perform well to solidify his status, or else the team could elect to keep Altmyer or even look elsewhere after cut day.

CB Nick Whiteside

Whiteside was one of the first emerging standouts from training camp this year. His momentum has slowed somewhat as camp wore on, but he remains in the mix to make the roster heading into the weekend.

Like Martin, Whiteside's ticket to the roster might be on special teams. However, he needs to prove he can contribute at a high level in the event that injuries occur in order to cement his spot on the roster. As a result, he should get an extended look in Saturday's game to prove he belongs.

There was also a new development this week, as the injuries at the safety position created an opening for Whiteside to get snaps at that spot. Detroit could explore this in Saturday's game, and him being able to handle the responsibilities in that role would add more to his resume.

C Seth McLaughlin

With Cade Mays out injured to start the regular season, the Lions have a need for someone to step into the center spot. Juice Scruggs appears to be the leader for this role, but McLaughlin has provided some competition for the veteran over the past two weeks.

Now, McLaughlin has his last opportunity to show he is deserving of a spot. The Ohio State product has had highs and lows throughout camp. Playing the center position is a big responsibility, and he has some work to do to prove he's the right man for the job.

LB Joe Bachie

A former Michigan State Spartan who has carved out a niche on special teams, Bachie is a journeyman veteran looking to close out his case for a roster spot. He has been solid in training camp and would provide the Lions with steady veteran depth as well as a solid special teams option.

Now, Bachie needs to stand out amongst a crowded group of players such as Trevor Nowaske, Troy Reeder and Damone Clark. He'll likely get plenty of reps in Saturday's game, and the nature of his position will likely put him around the ball with a chance to make an impact.