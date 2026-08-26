Burning Question: Which Lions Positions Still Have Competitive Battles?

The Detroit Lions still have a handful of positions that feature competitive battles, which will be determined by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Detroit is currently in preparation for their final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Injuries have complicated matters, as the team is dealing with injuries at the cornerback and safety position. As a result, the front office brought in two defensive backs for tryouts this week.

Dan Campbell was asked prior to practice on Tuesday afternoon which positions have the most room for moving and shaking over the next couple of days.

“That's a good question. The D-line room is, I mean, that can go anyway right now," said Campbell "It really can. I mean, there's a number of guys in there, the hard thing is you can't keep all those guys. You just can't, not without it hurting the rest of your roster. There are some good players in there, and there's some veterans, there's some young guys, there's raw talent. But there's things in there that you really like. And that thing is up in the air right now in a number of spots. That's probably the most significant."

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Rookie Skyler Gill-Howard has emerged as a player the team can utilize early in his career. Ben Stille is versatile and has the ability to make the Lions decision much tougher. Chris Smith and Levi Onwuzurike also must stand out this week, in order to avoid getting cut.

The former NFL tight end also indicated the team could look further to add depth to the offensive line, including from other teams, when rosters are finalized and teams begin cutting players.

"Back end of the O-line is always going to be up," says Campbell. "I say that, there's a chance that player is not even here yet either. So, it's not just here, it's also the other 31 teams. That's a competition right now with somebody that might not even be in the building."

Unfortunately, veteran wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., who was having a strong camp, was placed on the injured reserve list after getting hurt against the Commanders.

The receivers battle behind Isaac TeSlaa has remained competitive, with Greg Dortch, Dominic Lovett, Tay Martin, Tom Kennedy, Lucky Jackson and Tarik Black all battling for open spots on the roster.

"Receivers still, back end of that receiver room is still pretty big right now," said Campbell. "So look, there's still spots available. It's interesting, the D-line room is the most interesting. It's just top to bottom, there are a ton of good players in there, we feel like.”

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