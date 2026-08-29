9 Winners, 4 Losers From Detroit Lions Preseason Win Over Colts

On Saturday afternoon, the preseason came to a close, as the Detroit Lions traveled down to Indianapolis to take on the Colts. After 60 minutes of action, Dan Campbell's squad emerged with a 25-16 victory.

This was the last chance for players on the roster bubble to make their case, as the Lions will trim down to 53 by 6 p.m. EST on Sunday evening.

Mistakes would be under a microscope and can mean the difference between seeing the field against New Orleans in week one or hoping for another chance.

With everything on the line, here is who impressed at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Winners

IDL Skyler Gill-Howard

Gill-Howard has impressed the coaches since arriving at Allen Park after being drafted, and he finally got rewarded with a sack during the preseason after multiple disruptions and his first preseason sack being called back for a Keith Abney penalty last week.

He added another pressure and quarterback hit right after the four-minute mark in the second quarter, powering through a double team.

The Texas Tech product causes havoc in the backfield in a consistent basis, and has done nothing besides impress the entire preseason.

RB Jacob Saylors

After seeing limited reps in preseason week two while recovering from injury, Saylors was the feature back in the first half of the finale. He showcased his vision and ability to keep driving, with the runner falling forwards whenever he was carrying the ball.

His best plays came on a cutback that gave Detroit 20 yards, along with a 15 yard penalty on the Colts on the play completely flipping the field.

On the second touchdown drive for the Lions, Saylors identified a hole between the tackles and found 15 yards to push the Lions deep into the redzone. If it was not for a missed throw, Saylors could have walked the ball in to the endzone later in the drive on a catch.

He ended the day with a 100-yard game, finishing right at the century mark on 17 carries, along with 2 catches for 12 yards.

TE Jackson Meeks

After impressing with his route running and special teams play last week, Meeks found the endzone in the preseason finale. Meeks staked his claim on the battle to make the roster with effort blocking and a tough catch through contact to fall into the endzone to put the Lions up.

DB Ennis Rakestraw

It has been an up and down preseason for Rakestraw, with good coverage plays being offset by injuries and missteps putting him just out of position. However, with the Lions defense being thrown back on field after a fumbled kickoff, Rakestraw showed up strong.

He intercepted Riley Leonard to keep the game tied up, ending what would have been a go-ahead scoring drive for the Colts.

QB Joshua Dobbs

With the battle for the second quarterback spot behind Jared Goff still open, Dobbs appeared to fully take the reins in Saturday's game. He entered on the team's third offensive series, and led two touchdown drives before halftime.

Dobbs' best throw came on a perfectly placed ball up the sideline to Lucky Jackson, and soon after conntected with Tay Martin on his second touchdown pass of the day.

The Tennessee product finished the day 15-of-19 for 128 yards and two touchdowns, leading three scoring drives in total. With his efficiency and poise, Dobbs appears to be in place to cement himself as the backup quarterback behind Jared Goff.

WR Lucky Jackson

Jackson had a day that started off in the negative, but ended with a strong push to make the roster.

In the first drive of the game, Jackson appeared to mishear a play call, trying to block Sauce Gardner on a passing down, where the defensive back was in a passing lane to record an interception.

He rebounded, making play after play, highlighted by a pass he caught one-handed 35 yards down the field to set up the Lions for a next play touchdown to Tay Martin. The Western Kentucky product made a clear push for the roster in his first extended action of the year, with nearly 100 yards in the first half alone.

EDGE Eric O’Neill

The Rutgers product continued his strong preseason with multiple pressures, including a quarterback takedown of Easton Stick where the quarterback barely avoided being sacked. O’Neill has made a strong push in the preseason, and is likely a practice squad lock if he clears waivers.

The way O’Neill has played, it is a big ‘if’ the rookie clears waivers.

IDL Myles Adams

Adams had a strong end to his preseason, with multiple quarterback hits. This included a sack in the third quarter to disrupt an Indianapolis drive on the Lions’ side of the field.

He added another pressure in the final quarter of play, with Adams flushing Easton Stick from the pocket to force a third down.

Adams was arguably the most disruptive defensive linemen on the day, turning heads and putting up solid tape to make the staff consider as roster cuts loom.

DB Aamaris Brown

Brown impressed in extended action on Saturday, recording two pass breakups and ranking second on the team in tackles. The USF rookie showed an ability to fly downfield and make a tackle.

He also showed sticky coverage and benefitted from the defense forcing pressure on Anthony Richardson, Ethan Stick, and Riley Leonard.

Brown made a strong case for the practice squad, which is a vital role for the Lions after the defensive back injuries have played major roles in the last few seasons.

Losers

K Jake Bates

It was not the usual consistent performance for Bates. The kicker had an off day in preseason finale. It started with a missed extra point following the Lions’ first touchdown of the day, and then that bled into his kickoffs.

In the kickoff after the second touchdown, Bates kicked the ball short of the landing zone, giving the Colts the ball at midfield and putting the Lions defense in a tough spot after the Lions got their first advantage of the day. The Colts would ultimately score and tie the game on that drive.

In the fourth quarter, Bates again missed an extra point, pushing the ball wide on a routine play.

RB Trayveon Williams

Williams had a strong showing against Washington, and looked to be carrying momentum early in the final game this preseason. However, that came to a screeching halt on a fumble in a kickoff return.

Williams ran into his teammate and dropped the ball, an inexecusable mistake for someone viewed on the roster bubble entering the week. Considering that his primary competition, Jacob Saylors and Sione Vaki, are known for their special teams play, that fumble might have spelled the end of his time in Detroit.

Williams did recover with some nice runs in the fourth quarter, including a touchdown. However, a special teams fumble for a running back competing to show special teams value as a backup is not a good sign.

QB Luke Altmyer

It was a rough day for Altmyer as he made his last bid for the backup quarterback role. He got the start, and in his first action of the game, he was intercepted by Sauce Gardner after Lucky Jackson did not run a route and instead tried to block. While not all on the quarterback, the throw was still directly in the vicinity of a defensive back instead of throwing the ball away, lading to a turnover.

In his first drive of the third quarter, Altmyer held onto the ball too long, getting sacked again. Worse yet, he had the ball stripped from him by rookie George Gumbs. Altmyer had a solid start to camp, but was clearly outplayed by Joshua Dobbs in each of the final two preseason games and is on the outside looking in with cuts on Sunday.

RB Roydell Williams

With the strong day by Jacob Saylors, things were already looking bleak for the Florida State product. However, things went from bad to worse for Roydell Williams when he fumbled his third carry of the game in the third quarter.

Williams converted a third down but proceeded to have the ball popped out as he got into the pile that fell forward.