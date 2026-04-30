Analyst: After NFL Draft, Detroit Lions Offense Is Poised For Revival

The key to success for the Detroit Lions' offense has been quite clear all along.

When the offensive line was actually fully healthy, the talent level was evident. Penei Sewell emerged as one of the best tackles in the league. Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow were veteran leaders that everyone in the locker room respected and looked up to.

Time does not stand still in the National Football League. Just like that, Ragnow retired and Decker was a player the team felt needed to take a pay cut in order to remain on the roster.

After failing to keep the offensive line performing at a high level in 2025, it was clear more work was needed to revamp the unit.

With Decker, Ragnow and Graham Glasgow now off the roster, the front office went to work during the offseason to add more depth and starting level talent to the offensive line.

In the draft, the team arguably targeted one of the top tackles coming out of college in Blake Miller.

After signing Ben Bartch, Larry Borom and trading for Juice Scruggs, the team has more depth and added competition all along the offensive line. Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany and Miles Frazier are all expected to develop further. Colby Sorsdal is returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Mason Miller and Giovanni Manu are also continuously working to improve and show coaches they deserve a spot on the active roster and an elevated role.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer recently answered a reader maiilbag question inquiring if the team's offense will return to an elite level in 2026, given all the changes to the offensive line.

"I actually like where the Lions are right now. The skill-player group is fantastic, with Jared Goff playing point guard for Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs—and the potential you could get more out of talented second-year man Isaac TeSlaa in 2026," Breer writes. "So, as you referenced, this comes back to Detroit returning to form along the offensive line and with its offensive play-caller.

As it stands now, the line would be (left to right): Penei Sewell, Christian Mahogany, Mays, Tate Ratledge and Miller, which, by the end of 2026, should be an improvement on what the Lions had in a year of transition for the group in 2025. Whether it is, and how quickly that comes together, is the question, and probably what’ll determine the offense’s ceiling."

Many believe hiring Drew Petzing is an upgrade over John Morton, who was dismissed following the 2025 season. Time will tell if the new offensive leader will come close to the level of success enjoyed by Ben Johnson.

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