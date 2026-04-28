Detroit Lions' Post-Draft Offensive Depth Chart

The Detroit Lions focused on defense throughout the NFL Draft.

Even though the team made five of its seven selections on the defensive side, it added impact to its offense with the picks of Blake Miller and Kendrick Law.

Head coach Dan Campbell will have plenty of position battles going on during camp, most notably on the offensive line.

Here’s a look at how the Lions’ depth chart lines up following the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff

Backup: Teddy Bridgewater

Reserve: Luke Altmyer

Goff returns for his sixth season as the Lions’ starting quarterback, and could thrive behind the team’s revamped offensive line. Bridgewater is a well-liked presence in the locker room with the ability to step in and play well in an emergency. Altmyer will need a strong camp to make the roster, but could benefit from a year learning on the practice squad.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs

Backup: Isiah Pacheco

Reserves: Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors, Kye Robichaux, Jabari Small

After trading Montgomery, the Lions have committed to Gibbs as the full-time first option. They brought in Pacheco to be a capable second option, and his powerful running style will fit Detroit’s offensive scheme nicely.

There’s an opportunity for an increased role for Vaki in his third NFL season, with injuries limiting him in his first two seasons. He’ll face competition for the third spot, namely from Saylors who spent most of the year on the active roster as a return man.

Wide receivers

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Greg Dortch (Slot)

Backups: Isaac TeSlaa, Tom Kennedy, Kendrick Law

Reserves: Dominic Lovett, Jackson Meeks, Malik Cunningham

The Lions have options when it comes to personnel packages out wide. If they want to get bigger, they could insert TeSlaa as an outside receiver and utilize St. Brown in the slot. However, St. Brown’s ability as an outside receiver could lead them to utilizing Dortch in the slot.

Law was a player the Lions moved up to get, and is regarded as an explosive underneath receiver with the ability to contribute well as a run-blocker.

There will be fierce competition for the final spots on the roster, as there are a lot of solid options. If any of the reserves can show return ability, they will help their case of making the roster immensely.

Tight end

Starter: Sam LaPorta

Backup: Brock Wright

Reserves: Tyler Conklin, Zach Horton, Thomas Gordon, Miles Kitselman

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing utilized plenty of multi-tight end personnel packages throughout his time in Arizona, and the Lions stocked up with the addition of Tyler Conklin in free agency.

LaPorta is one of the best in the business when he’s healthy, and Wright is a steady and reliable second option. Conklin holds the upper hand for the third spot, but there could always be surprises amongst the reserve options.

Offensive tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell (Left), Larry Borom (Right)

Backups: Blake Miller, Gio Manu

Reserves: Devin Cochran, Colby Sorsdal

The biggest loss on the offensive side of the ball may have been Taylor Decker, who was granted his requested release after 10 seasons as the team’s left tackle. For now, the plan appears to be moving Sewell to the left side and allowing Borom and Miller to compete to start on the right side.

Miller is durable and a steady producer, and has what it takes to win the job right away. However, the Lions likely won’t force him into the starting lineup and as a result the veteran Borom may hold the upper hand at this stage.

Offensive guard

Starters: Juice Scruggs (Left), Tate Ratledge (Right)

Backups: Christian Mahogany, Ben Bartch

Reserves: Miles Frazier, Mason Miller, Melvin Priestly

The Lions were cognizant of their need to bolster the offensive line as a whole, and as a result added two veteran guards in Scruggs and Bartch. Ratledge appears to be the primary option on the right side, but Mahogany’s starting spot is looking less safe.

Scruggs and Bartch both have starting experience and could jump Mahogany into the starting lineup. Bartch struggled with injuries in 2025, and Scruggs is my initial pick to win the battle for the left guard position.

Frazier could also factor into this equation, and this should be a fun position battle that carries well into training camp.

Center

Starter: Cade Mays

Backup: Michael Niese

Reserve: Seth McLaughlin

The Lions signed Mays to a three-year deal this offseason, seemingly committing to him as the center of the future. They believe that he is still ascending, having not played the position fully in the NFL until the 2025 season.

Niese has experience and has contributed in a pinch for the Lions, but he could face some stiff competition from McLaughlin. Before suffering an Achilles injury, McLaughlin was regarded as one of the best centers in the 2024 Draft class and could wind up surprising some people with his performance.