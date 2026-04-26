Projecting Lions' Week 1 Starters After NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions' draft class is official.

As a result a more clear picture has formed about what they will have from a personnel standpoint in 2026. There are some intriguing new additions, and the Lions have the luxury of depth in some areas as a result of their selections.

Sixth-year coach Dan Campbell will have some exciting position battles throughout offseason workouts, and there are several rookies who will immediately challenge for starting spots.

Here's a look at who could be starting for the Lions when they open the regular season.

Offense

Quarterback: Jared Goff

Running back: Jahmyr Gibbs

Wide receiver: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Greg Dortch (slot)

Tight end: Sam LaPorta

Offensive tackle: Penei Sewell (left), Larry Borom (right)

Offensive guard: Juice Scruggs (left), Tate Ratledge (right)

Center: Cade Mays

The Lions are set at the skill positions, with the biggest question in that area being the vision of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing in terms of personnel packages. He signed Dortch, whom he had coached previously in Arizona, and as a result perhaps he's the first option as the slot receiver with St. Brown on the outside.

Another option would be to put Isaac TeSlaa on the outside and bump St. Brown into the slot, which the Lions will almost certainly experiment with at certain times. There will also likely be frequent looks with two or three tight ends on the field.

This is a Week 1 starting lineup prediction, so I'm giving the nod to Larry Borom to start the year. I believe Blake Miller is more than able to come in and win the job right away, but I get the sense that he won't simply be handed the ability to start at right tackle immediately.

A possibility worth monitoring is Borom starting the year with the first-team, but finishing it as the team's swing tackle. The Lions utilize their swing tackle frequently, and there's a lot of value in that role.

I also am projecting Christian Mahogany to lose his starting spot at left guard to Juice Scruggs. The Lions acquired Scruggs in the David Montgomery trade, and also signed another guard in Ben Bartch. That spot will be another competitive position battle, and for now my projection is that Scruggs comes out the winner.

Defense

Nose tackle: Tyleik Williams

Three-technique: Alim McNeill

Defensive end: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum

Linebacker: Jack Campbell (MIKE), Derrick Barnes (SAM), Malcolm Rodriguez (WILL)

Cornerback: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Roger McCreary (Nickel)

Safety: Kerby Joseph, Christian Izien

The Lions lost their top two nose tackles from a season ago in Roy Lopez and DJ Reader, so for now Tyleik Williams is set to take over as the starter. He'd be working next to Alim McNeill, who is looking for a bounce back after an abbreviated season last year.

Detroit does have some defensive tackle depth with Levi Onwuzurike returning, and added some depth on the EDGE as well. Veteran D.J. Wonnum is expected to be playing a significant role right away opposite of Aidan Hutchinson, but rookie Derrick Moore has the skill set to step into a starting spot at some point as a rookie.

Another fascinating position battle to watch will be the WILL linebacker spot, as several competitors will square off to replace Alex Anzalone. Rodriguez has the inside track with his experience and familiarity with the position, but Trevor Nowaske and rookie Jimmy Rolder both are darkhorse candidates who could help the defense.

McCreary signed a one-year deal this offseason to serve as defensive back depth, and his experience as a nickel will be beneficial for the Lions.

At safety, I'm predicting that Kerby Joseph will be ready to go for the start of the regular season but that Brian Branch won't be. Branch is recovering from a torn Achilles late last season, and the typical return time points to him missing the start of the year.

If Joseph, who has injury concerns of his own, is unable to go at the start of the year, the other starting spot could boild down to a competition between Thomas Harper, Avonte Maddox and Chuck Clark.