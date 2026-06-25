The Best (And Worst) Options Lions Can Take Regarding Punishing Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions now have a decision to make regarding cornerback Terrion Arnold.

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that Arnold had voluntarily turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is facing four counts of robbery and four counts of kidnapping.

The Lions now have multiple roads they could take to handle this situation. They could keep him on the roster and allow the legal system to play out, they could cut him from the roster or he could be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

If the team cut him, they would be on the hook for his dead cap costs as he enters the third season of his four-year, $14.3 million rookie contract. He still has two years remaining, with $4.8 million guaranteed. However, they could get money back in the future if Arnold is found to have violated the league's conduct policy.

The Exempt List is a status where players are put on paid leave while facing serious criminal charges or an investigation, but only Commissioner Roger Goodell can put a player on this list.

Detroit has experience dealing with this in the past, as former cornerback Cam Sutton was facing an arrest warrant and eventually turned himself in during the 2024 offseason. The Lions released Sutton shortly after the news of his warrant broke.

In the case of Arnold, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said during the NFL's annual league meetings that he trusted what the player had told him about the incident.

The organization has been loyal to its players, including when they supported Jameson Williams despite multiple suspensions. But this is a different scenario all together. If they support Arnold, it would pay dividends in the event that he is found innocent.

On the latest episode of the Lone Wolves podcast, Lions On SI discussed the ramifications of the incident and what it means both for Arnold and the organization.

"You always want the best for people," this writer explained. "You want scenarios in which you are hoping the athletes you cover are going to avoid stuff like this, but sometimes you just can't. When this story first happened, and you saw the newspapers were on it investigating, you knew it wasn't over. Certain fans wanted to bury this and just say nothing was going to happen, but it doesn't take a legal expert to realize that the people that were alleged to have done this were going to speak on it.

The Lions have a difficult decision to make, and it's one that could have massive ramifications on the organization due to his status as a first-round pick from 2024 and a starter on their defense.

"Now, again, it does not mean that he's guilty. It just means that when there were certain text messages involved that his name was being discussed that this was going to be an ongoing matter. That's what it is. We're not talking about his guilt," this writer commented further. "We're not talking about his innocence. It's just the matter of him being involved in this. It's just noise. And this football team didn't need this type of situation. And so that's what it is."

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