Dan Campbell Uses Golf Analogy To Discuss Sluggish Isaac TeSlaa Camp

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has not had the most impressive start to training camp.

Teammate Jameson Williams is making contested grabs, is getting open and is winning many one-on-one-battles against Detroit's secondary.

The second-year wideout is now expected to expand his route tree, after a stellar rookie season. He became known for making eye-opening grabs and for making difficult receptions look routine.

Head coach Dan Campbell was recently asked about TeSlaa's progression this spring and summer. His camp has been described as "sluggish" by onlookers and reporters.

“Well, more growth. It can't just be that. It can't just be down the field, one-handed. He's got to expand his route tree. He's got to get better at those things," Campbell said. "And that's growth into the second year. I mean, look, the guy is smart. He busts his tail. He's going to block in the run game. But, now some of it is, man, work at the line of scrimmage. Some of it is, once I get into this route, is at the top of the route. Some of these digs, maybe it's slant. And so, that's kind of the next progression.

"We don't just see that, 'Okay, this is all this guy does.’ No, with every player we have, what do they excel at? We're going to ask him to do a lot of those things, but we see more than that with him," Campbell added. "We think this guy can run the tree, and then he's just got to work through it every day like everybody else.”

The former NFL tight end used a golf analogy to describe how just modifying one technique can sometimes throw off a swing that was pretty useful.

“I think there are things right now, like even some of the one-on-one stuff. When you start getting into some technique stuff and you're a young player, it's a lot like golf. But apparently, man, if you're off just a little bit with your technique, everything is perfect, you're in the flow and you can feel it," said Campbell. "But all of a sudden, if one thing gets off just a little bit and you kind of get in this – there's a little bit of this funk, right? And then you're trying to solve the issue, so you change your swing a little bit, and then you've corrected the wrong way.

"And that's what comes with all this. And it comes with all these players too. And so I would say there's a little bit of that right now. He's working, and (receivers coach) Scottie (Montgomery)’s working with him. And, so he'll get there, man. The guy works his tail off, but that's what practice is about.”