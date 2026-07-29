Detroit Lions Give Unfortunate Injury Update On Kerby Joseph

The Detroit Lions have opened training camp with five players on injury or illness lists.

Prior to the beginning of camp, the Lions placed safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph along with tight end Tyler Conklin on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Meanwhile, offensive lineman Christian Mahogany was placed on the Non-Football Injury list and defensive back Christian Izien was placed on the Non-Football Illness list.

With Dan Campbell speaking to the media for the first time during training camp, updates were provided on the status of several players ahead of the first practice.

Branch and Joseph's status were relatively known heading into camp, as both players had been sidelined throughout offseason workouts due to Achilles and knee injuries, respectively. However, Campbell added some clarity particularly to Joseph's situation as training camp begins.

"Kerby, everything that I told you in the spring still applies to that," Campbell said of Joseph. "We're working to this, but we're still in this, okay, he's running on ground, he's starting to do change of direction, some of this, but we're not gonna grind this for another two or three weeks, man. I can not give you a true answer. He's working his tail off, he has not really had a vacation, he's been here with our guys busting his tail. He feels pretty good right now, but we've got a long way to go and there is still an unknown."

Campbell noted that Branch could be available to start practices by late training camp if all continues to go well.

"Branch is doing well," Campbell said. "His will be, obviously PUP, there's no setbacks. Take it as it comes, and we'll see. I'm sure late training camp, maybe early September he can start practicing."

He would later state that Joseph returning by Week 1 would be something of a surprise.

"To me, if we got him back for the first game, that would be a bonus. That would be like a — I don't expect that. I'm not looking for that," Campbell said. "I feel like he's more on the Branch plan, a little bit. That's if everything goes well, and everything goes according to plan, and we've got everything on our side."

In the case of Izien and Mahogany, it was a surprise for those two to go on an injury list to start the year. Both players could be competing for starting spots, with Mahogany competing to win his left guard job back while Izien is a free agent addition expected to help at safety.

Campbell said Izien could be ready to go by the end of the week, as he is currently dealing with the flu, while Mahogany could also be available to practice by the end of the week.

With Branch, Joseph and Izien all out, the Lions could likely turn to Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox with the first defense early in camp.

Campbell said Conklin suffered a calf injury in spring workouts and could miss up to potentially two weeks, but is expected to return to action.

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