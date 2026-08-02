Lions Camp Buzz: Isaac TeSlaa Off to 'Sluggish' Start to Training Camp

Detroit Lions second-year wideout Isaac TeSlaa is not off to the start he would have liked at training camp.

At practice on Sunday, it was a rough day for the former third-round pick, as he lost one-on-battles against Rock Ya-Sin and Roger McCreary.

According to Detroit Football Network, "Isaac TeSlaa continued what’s been a sluggish start to camp. He didn’t win a single rep in one-on-ones, losing to the physical coverage of Rock Ya-Sin twice and proving unable to come up with a fade ball against Roger McCreary. TeSlaa’s struggles continued to the team periods, with Ya-Sin breaking up a fade into the end zone. TeSlaa also had a post pattern tipped away by the corner, with safety Chuck Clark converging to help over the top on the route."

It was not a total wash at practice Sunday, as the second-year wideout secured a five-yard touchdown grab from the slot. Amon-Ra St. Brown assisted TeSlaa to get open with was described as a "legal pick."

Veterans Greg Dortch and Cedrick Wilson Jr. are showcasing why the Lions want added competition, as both are competing strong for the fourth-wide receiver spot.

Dortch could close the gap between himself and TeSlaa, if he continues to be consistent and earns more targets and reps with the first-team at training camp.

Praise for free agent wideout

Head coach Dan Campbell was complimentary of Dortch and his return abilities. The former NFL tight end highlighted he believes the team has three solid starters at wideout, but the next month should provide additional clues as to how to utilize a Dortch and others competing for targets.

“Did you see some of those returns yesterday? Those drills we had, I love (Dave) Fipp’s. The five-on-five, some of the, man, his return ability really showed up," said Campbell. "He wasn't the only one. We had a couple other guys that were pretty good, but that was really impressive. But, there again, (Khalil) Dorsey has got a history here with (Drew) Petzing, so he knows what he's able to do. Certainly, we know what he's able to do from afar just on tape.

"And so, for him, it's man, where do you fit in at? We're going to need to be able to use you, rely on you. We feel pretty good so far about the return stuff, but there again, we have got a whole camp to go," Campbell added further. "But, we also have got three pretty good receivers too right now at the top of this thing that we feel pretty good about, really good about."

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