Former Lions RB David Montgomery Sounds Off on Media Personality

Former Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery was not too pleased with those who reacted to his potential new role with the Houston Texans.

Earlier this week, there was discussion online about Montgomery potentially splitting carries in 2026 with teammate Woody Marks.

Following the emergence of Jahmyr Gibbs the past couple of seasons, Montgomery saw his role diminish in Dan Campbell's offense.

With the former first-round pick set to earn a new lucrative contract extension, the former Chicago Bears running back became expendable. General manager Brad Holmes made the decision to trade Montgomery to the Texans this offseason.

Sports media personality Daniel "Eazy" Ezerkis of Woodward Sports reacted on social media, sharing, "Bro forced his way out of Detroit just to split carries with (expletive) Woody Marks. You can't make this s**t up."

Co-host Spencer Raxter is then seen in the background shaking his head in disapproval.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Why David Montgomery Will Not Be Missed in 2026

The veteran running back did not hold back, sharing his own reaction on Instagram.

Montgomery posted, "These might be the corniest n****s I ever seen! I showed nothing but love to Detroit and they still omd! S**t sad."

The recent trend across the National Football League has seen running backs split carries in order to reduce the number of physical hits.

Given the financial commitment made to running backs, teams are seeking to find new avenues to preserve health and maximize productivity, especially late in the season.

Montgomery was viewed by some supporters as not wanting to take a back seat to Gibbs, given he still has prime years left in his own career.

"I don’t think I said anything egregious," Ezerkis told Lions On SI. "I just wish he was still here splitting carries, is all. I reached out and spoke to him. I know that as a public figure we see the worst of people online sometimes. My intentions were never to pile on. I would’ve and have responded the same way in the past, so I can’t be mad. I wish he and his family the best in Houston."

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