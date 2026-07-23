Detroit Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa Named To NFL All-Breakout Team

The Detroit Lions are expecting big things from second-year wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

After scoring six touchdowns on 16 total catches as a rookie, the Michigan native is set for a much bigger role in his second season. He has flashed tremendous upside and made several flashy catches last year, indicating that he's ready to take on a bigger role in the offense.

With Kalif Raymond departing in the offseason, TeSlaa is anticipated to be the team's third wideout behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. While the Lions have plenty of talent and his promotion may not result in a 100-catch season, there will be plenty of opportunities for him to have a major impact.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has raved about the growth TeSlaa showed from the beginning of the season to the end, and his comments seem to indicate that the team is comfortable with him taking on a bigger workload.

Expectations are so high for TeSlaa, in fact, that he was named to the NFL's all-breakout team by NFL.com's Bucky Brooks heading into the season.

"The Lions' desire to live in 11 personnel makes TeSlaa's promotion to WR3 a significant development for the second-year pro," Brooks wrote. "Checking in at 6-4 and 214 pounds, he is the big-bodied pass catcherJared Goff needs in the red zone. A third-round pick in 2025, TeSlaa tallied six touchdowns on just 16 catches as a rookie, exhibiting exceptional hand-eye coordination and body control with defenders nearby."

TeSlaa discussed working with Goff throughout the offseason, and the two seem to have continued to build their rapport. This will be beneficial for him, as his ability to win in contested situations offers him a trait that St. Brown and Williams do not necessarily have.

With the season drawing near, TeSlaa will be a player who catches the eye of many as he begins his sophomore campaign. His emergence would also go a long way for the team having success as a whole, as he offers the team another weapon that defenses will have to account for.

"Most importantly, TeSlaa has earned the trust of the five-time Pro Bowl quarterback, which will lead to more opportunities when opponents roll the coverage to Amon-Ra St. Brown and/or Jameson Williams," Brooks wrote. "Considering how opponents must also defend a potent running game anchored byJahmyr Gibbs, the Lions' WR3 could play a major role in a bounce-back campaign for Detroit."