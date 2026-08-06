Detroit Lions 2026 Training Camp Thursday Live Blog, Updates

After a scheduled walkthrough, the Detroit Lions return to the teams Allen Park Performance for another practice on Thursday morning that will take place in front of fans.

Head coach Dan Campbell will likely update the injury status of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who left practice early on Tuesday morning to be evaluated for an ankle injury.

Detroit's new linebacker, Devin White, was signed to add competition to a unit that had a productive season in 2025.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was recently asked what it means to add a player with the vast experience the 28-year-old already possesses.

In recent years, pundits regularly linked White to the Lions, due to his early success playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Devin White Joined New Team Ready To Win 'Right Now'

“It just backs up everything Dan (Campbell) spoke of this offseason that we are going to find the best 90 to come in here and compete. It's all about competition," said Sheppard. "We have the chance to acquire somebody that we feel like can come in, whether that's push to start or push guys in the room to make them. The urgency's real this year. It's not just lip service. And, that's what we did.

"The front office and Dan do a great job going out and it's nonstop. It's always evolving," Sheppard added further. "How can we get better? How can we improve? And like I said, it's not just, 'Oh, go out and get this flash guy.’ No. How can we improve the competitive depth situation right now as far as training camp is concerned? And, Devin definitely does that with his championship pedigree.”

As the summer progresses, Detroit's defense is aiming to adjust, adapt to the strengths of the roster.

"Plug and play is how we've built this system," said Sheppard. "The staff has done an unbelievable job. Assisting has been all hands on deck and we feel like we've built something that's adaptable and adjustable as we transition throughout the course of this season.”

Follow along with Lions On SI, as we share highlights, updates about what is happened at practice on Thursday morning.

8:51 a.m. -- Jahmyr Gibbs participated in pre-practice stretching and walkthrough, then went off to the side to work with trainers. This is for acclimation work, as he had missed the team's first six training camp practices.

8:40 a.m. -- Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has seemingly ended his hold-in, as he is at practice and suited up on Thursday.

8:30 a.m. -- Tight end Tyler Conklin is suited up and ready to practice at training camp.

8:00 a.m. -- Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is speaking with local reporters.

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