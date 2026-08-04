Detroit Lions 2026 Training Camp Tuesday Live Blog, Updates

Among the priorities this summer for the Detroit Lions is to strike the right balance of running tough, physical practices and also trying to keep the players fresh and healthy for what could be a long playoff run.

Several fans in attendance and reporters have mentioned that the practice ran on Monday looked different than in the past.

A tackle drill that cost Ennis Rakestraw his 2025 season was modified to prevent tackling to the ground. Yes, the team did engage in team periods and were physical, but there is now additional consideration regarding how drills are structured and when they take place.

Dan Campbell's squad returns to the practice field on Tuesday morning for their sixth training camp practice.

Early at training camp, it is evident the team is confident in the veteran additions made to the secondary.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked over the weekend his thoughts on the defensive backs unit.

"That's literally what I was just speaking upon as far as bringing in veteran guys, who understand what we're looking for as far as disguising. That's where we're trying to get to now as a defense. I told them it's time to go to the next level guys," said Sheppard. "The quarterbacks in this league are too good now. So, it's all about lying to them. You have got to be liars on defense. You have got a lot of that guy with the green dot on offense. Pre-snap, he has to see something and then post-snap, that picture has to change or else you're sitting duck. And, these guys have done these things.

"They understand the why behind it. Because you take these young pups, you get them in here. We want to disguise. It's no rhyme or reason why. Guy down on the edge and he's supposed to have the post. Well, how are you going to get your job done? So, these guys understand not only let's disguise, but why I'm disguising," Sheppard explained further. "Where can I cheat to? Where can I lean to? So, the neck up, I think we've taken a step as far as the DB room and the secondary room is concerned.”

Follow along with Lions On SI, as we examine what is occurring at practice on Tuesday morning.

7:50 a.m. -- Offensive line coach Hank Fraley tells 97.1 The Ticket Cade Mays is processing information faster and faster and Jared Goff trusts him.

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