Devin White Joined Detroit Lions Team Ready To Win 'Right Now'

New Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White did not want to join a new NFL team that was going through a rebuilding process.

After winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early in his career, the 28-year-old was on a Las Vegas Raiders team in 2025 that only won three games.

After a handful of conversations with Detroit in the offseason, the veteran linebacker joined a team that now has Super Bowl hopes every year.

"They’ve got all the attributes, and they’re doing all the right things. I think that’s one good thing that I’ve seen on the first day of practice for me, is just we were situation-aware," White said after practice on Sunday morning. "That’s really, really good. And, obviously, hard work pays off at the end of the day. That’s what this team is about. I asked a couple of guys, 'What’s the standard around here?' And it’s like, 'Man, all out, all out.' So, I think I fit right in."

Rookie Jimmy Rolder is out dealing with an injury, giving Brad Holmes additional motivation to sign a veteran that had the third-most tackles in the league last year.

White feels several other NFL teams need many more pieces in order to win, unlike Detroit, which is still currently in a Super Bowl window.

“I feel like just jumping out there head first and putting myself back in the position I was in last year," said White. "A lot of other teams, they’re probably a lot of pieces away from getting to even the postseason, and I really didn’t want to deal with that. I want to go in and be able to help a team that really wants to win right now.”

Detroit's coaching staff features many former NFL players, which appealed to White, since he is constantly seeking to improve.

“I think this was the right fit for me being around some ball-coaches who actually played the game, can actually get out there, hands on with you, and let’s keep improving. Whatever they think I can improve in, they can actually get out there and coach me, because they did it before. So, they know exactly what they’re looking for.”

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.