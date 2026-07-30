3 Ways Lions Will Demonstrate Readiness for Regular Season

The Detroit Lions are full speed ahead in training camp.

After completing the first practice of the new season on Wednesday, head coach Dan Campbell is fully in the swing of getting back into action. The team has a renewed sense of focus after a last-place finish in the NFC North last year.

Campbell shared three elements of the team's performance that he'll be watching closely throughout camp, which starts with the run game on both sides of the ball. Last year, the Lions were inconsistent in the trenches, which in part led to their struggles offensively.

Now, Campbell wants to see the team run the ball, and stop the run, at a high level. Additionally, he wants to see the team demonstrate an ability to execute precisely in high leverage situations.

“I think everything. I think you want to feel like — I want to know we can run the football, I want to know that we can stop the run and I want to know that we’re ready for situational football," Campbell said. "Probably those three things if you want me to feel comfortable. The other stuff will come."

Getting the run game up to speed may be a challenge early in camp, with Jahmyr Gibbs not practicing Wednesday and widely expected to not participate until he receives a contract extension. As a result, the Lions will turn to Isiah Pacheco and Sione Vaki early in camp until Gibbs is available.

When it comes to other elements of the team's game, the head coach noted that they can be more game plan based and dependent on weekly approaches. However, the run game and stopping the run are two facets of their game that won't change much, and as a result they're highly important in the team's training camp preparations.

"‘Oh, man, we’re a little off on red-zone, third down.’ Those are always a work in progress, game plan specific, but man, you better be able to run the football, stop the run and situational football, end of half, end of game, that you feel comfortable and you can function at a high level," Campbell said. "So those (elements), which is why we’ll do a ton of that, especially when we get pads.”

The Lions will not conduct joint practices this year, so their entire practice slate will be against their own teammates. However, as Campbell pointed out Wednesday, the team could elect to play their starters in the preseason at points in an effort to get them game reps.

By demonstrating an aptitude in the run game, stopping the run and controlling certain situations, the Lions will give their sixth-year coach the impression that they're ready to get back into the ranks of contenders when the regular season rolls around.