The Biggest Overreaction Fans Should Avoid After Week 1 of Lions Training Camp

The Detroit Lions have gotten rolling in training camp.

Friday will mark the third day of camp for the Lions, as they have hit the ground running to start Dan Campbell's sixth year as head coach. However, there have already been some injury concerns.

Most notably, the team is without Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph as both are continuing to rehab from injuries suffered last season. While both are expected to return at some point and contribute, their timetables remain uncertain.

Campbell said ideally Branch would begin practice in late August or early September, and said it would be a bonus to get Joseph back by the regular season opener.

If the Lions are without both for the start of the regular season, the indication would be that they would be without one of the league's safety duos. However, the team was proactive in the offseason, and as a result fans can rest assured that the Lions have the necessary depth to succeed in the secondary.

With Branch, Joseph and even Christian Izien sidelined at this point, the Lions are currently leaning on Avonte Maddox and Chuck Clark at the safety position. Izien should join the group in short order, as Campbell noted that Izien was dealing with an illness that could clear up by the end of the week.

Between Maddox, Clark and Izien, the Lions have 139 combined starts over 19 combined seasons of experience. This should inspire hope, as the group has a vast array of familiarity with the NFL and as a result could do the job for the Lions' secondary at a high level.

While Maddox has shown the ability to play the nickel cornerback position, the Lions have been intrigued with the way he's grown at the safety position over the last year and feel confident in the early returns shown by the pairing of him and Clark.

"We know Maddox can play nickel, he's lived in it through his whole career. The intrigue for us, we know he can do that, is the safety. Really, Maddox has grown a ton just in a year at that position for us. He and Chuck back there, there again it's early, but they work pretty good together. They communicate and they're both pretty savvy guys."

Meanwhile, Izien could be ticketed to play more of the nickel cornerback role, as Campbell stated Friday.

The Lions brought Clark and Izien in on one-year deals this offseason, presumably with the assumption that they would have to play significant snaps at least early in the year. They also re-upped with Maddox on another one-year deal after he appeared in 14 games last season.

By contrast, last season the Lions were forced to rely heavily on Thomas Harper last season. While Harper demonstrated that he can be serviceable, and is part of the equation once again in 2026, he was playing the safety position for the first time and struggled.

The downfall in production with the Lions' defense can be tied in part to the absence of their two safeties, as they struggled without Branch and Joseph. However, this offseason the Lions sought to find veterans who would be able to perform at a high level.

In the trio of Maddox, Clark and Izien, the Lions have veterans who are capable of elevating the performance of the defense in the interim until Joseph and Branch are able to return.