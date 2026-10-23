Detroit Lions 2026 Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Two Questionable

The Detroit Lions have released their official Week 7 injury designation report, ahead of their Week 7 contest against the Green Bay Packers.

According to the team, safety Brian Branch and offensive lineman Cade Mays were both ruled questionable.

Veteran Rock Ya-Sin, who was limited at practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, was a full participant on Friday and should be cleared to play against a division rival at Ford Field.

Ya-Sin does not have any injury designation this week and has been rehabbing from a hamstring injury that kept him out of action for the past few weeks.

Head coach Dan Campbell indicated they have a decent idea at this point of how much the team is going to play Branch and Mays in their first appearance of the the 2026 NFL season.

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was asked this week how the offense could settle in earlier and start a little faster, including the offensive line.

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While Detroit's offense has been among the top scoring units in the NFL, there have been issues with three-and-outs, penalties and scoring early in games.

"Yeah, I think again, it's emphasized, it's stressed," said Petzing. "And at the end of the day, sometimes it's play calls. Sometimes it's execution. It's always a combination of both. And honestly, and I've said it here before, anytime we don't score, I'm a little irked whether it's the first drive of the game or the last drive of the game. Was really excited that we have got it rolling and kind of saw it in the momentum carry into the next drive and the next drive and the next drive, which was excellent.

"But, kind of like the turnover piece, I also don't think you can overemphasize it because then you're putting too much pressure on it, you're paying attention to it too much," Petzing commented further. "So again, it's doing your job. It's calling the right plays. It's staying in the moment and doing it as hard and as fast as you can. I think that's got to be the focus.”

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