Odds Detroit Lions Beat Green Bay Packers in Week 7

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on a red-hot Green Bay Packers team that has won three straight games.

Most recently, the Matt LaFleur-led squad dispatched of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, 23-13. It marked the third consecutive game in which Green Bay held its opponent to 14 or fewer points.

And on the season, the Packers’ defense – coordinated by former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon – has allowed the 10th-fewest points in the NFL (20.8/game).

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the ball, Green Bay – led under center by sixth-year passer Jordan Love – has scored the 10th-fewest points in the game (21.2/game).

Through six weeks, Love has also completed just 59.7 percent of his pass attempts. If the season ended today, it'd rank as his lowest completion percentage as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Yet, multiple Green Bay pass-catchers have flourished, most notably wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden.

Watson, now in his fifth NFL season, has already amassed as many touchdowns as last season (six) and nearly as many receptions (29) and reception yards as he did a year ago (538). The former second-round pick secured 35 catches and 611 yards in 10 games a season ago.

Meanwhile, Golden, Green Bay's first-round pick in 2025, has already surpassed all his receiving totals from his rookie campaign. He's already racked up 30 catches, 501 yards and three touchdowns amid a career breakout season. And just like Watson, he's well on pace for a 1,000-yard receiving campaign.

Consequently, both Watson and Golden possess the potential to wreak havoc against the Lions’ secondary, even with Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch back in the fold for Detroit.

In addition to Watson and Golden, the Lions will also likely have their hands full with Packers running back Josh Jacobs. The Pro Bowler returns to the lineup after spending the first six weeks of the season on the commissioner exempt list for an offseason domestic abuse incident.

Jacobs, who's coming off a 929-yard, 13-touchdown rushing campaign in 2025, should provide an immediate boost to Green Bay's league-worst ground game. In case you were wondering, the Packers have compiled a measly 359 total rushing yards through the season's first six games.

Expect Jacobs, along with Watson and Golden, to give Kelvin Sheppard's defense its fair share of fits on Sunday.

However, at this present juncture, I'm still willing to give the Lions a 60 percent chance to pull off the Week 7 victory at home.