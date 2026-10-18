Detroit Lions 2026 Week 6 Rooting Guide

The Detroit Lions currently sit with a record of 3-2, through the first five games of the 2026 NFL regular season.

Dan Campbell's squad sits third in the NFC North, staring up at the Green Bay Packers (3-2) and Minnesota Vikings (5-0).

The former NFL head coach did not want to talk much about how much he coached up the team throughtout the week before the Cardinals game.

Players in the locker room and during radio interviews indicated the coaching staff was much tougher on the players and much less patient throughout the week of practice.

“I don't want to make a big deal about all that, man. The players did a heck of a job, man. I'd rather not talk about what I did or what we did. The guys, they were ready to go, man," said Campbell. "They practiced. I thought the coaches really pushed them and the players really responded and worked all week and it paid dividends and they came out. And I just thought we looked much more composed, much more energetic. We were much more tenacious and just played as one, man. I thought those guys really bonded together.

"And look, it took a minute. It did. But, once the second quarter hit and really led by the defense minus the very first drive, man, the defense is what kind of fed this whole machine here. And then the offense took off and here we go, man. Now you're clicking on all levels. So, it's a credit to everybody.”

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Detroit currently has a 65.7 percent chance of making the playoffs and a 21.9 percent chance of winning the division.

Detroit already received some assistance this week, as the Broncos defeated the Seahawks, 17-14 on Thursday Night Football.

Here’s who Lions fans should be rooting for in Week 6 NFL games.

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers: Cowboys

Sunday Oct. 18, 8:20 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons

Sunday October 18, 1 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers: Commanders

Monday Oct. 19, 8:15 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles: Panthers

Sunday Oct. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: Cardinals

Sunday Oct. 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants: Saints

Sunday Oct. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Steelers

Sunday Oct. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET

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