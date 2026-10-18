Detroit Lions 2026 Week 6 Rooting Guide
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The Detroit Lions currently sit with a record of 3-2, through the first five games of the 2026 NFL regular season.
Dan Campbell's squad sits third in the NFC North, staring up at the Green Bay Packers (3-2) and Minnesota Vikings (5-0).
The former NFL head coach did not want to talk much about how much he coached up the team throughtout the week before the Cardinals game.
Players in the locker room and during radio interviews indicated the coaching staff was much tougher on the players and much less patient throughout the week of practice.
“I don't want to make a big deal about all that, man. The players did a heck of a job, man. I'd rather not talk about what I did or what we did. The guys, they were ready to go, man," said Campbell. "They practiced. I thought the coaches really pushed them and the players really responded and worked all week and it paid dividends and they came out. And I just thought we looked much more composed, much more energetic. We were much more tenacious and just played as one, man. I thought those guys really bonded together.
"And look, it took a minute. It did. But, once the second quarter hit and really led by the defense minus the very first drive, man, the defense is what kind of fed this whole machine here. And then the offense took off and here we go, man. Now you're clicking on all levels. So, it's a credit to everybody.”
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Detroit currently has a 65.7 percent chance of making the playoffs and a 21.9 percent chance of winning the division.
Detroit already received some assistance this week, as the Broncos defeated the Seahawks, 17-14 on Thursday Night Football.
Here’s who Lions fans should be rooting for in Week 6 NFL games.
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers: Cowboys
Sunday Oct. 18, 8:20 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons
Sunday October 18, 1 p.m. ET
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers: Commanders
Monday Oct. 19, 8:15 p.m. ET
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles: Panthers
Sunday Oct. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: Cardinals
Sunday Oct. 18, 4:05 p.m. ET
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants: Saints
Sunday Oct. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Steelers
Sunday Oct. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!