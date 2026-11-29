The Detroit Lions currently have 92 percent odds to earn a spot in the postseason, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

With the loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell's squad currently has a 30.3 percent chance of winning the division.

The Lions loss to their division rival was stinging, especially given the stakes.

Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown shared in the locker room the loss hurt, especially since the roster has become accustomed to closing out games and being on the positive side of the scoreboard. Entering the game, Detroit was riding a six-game winning streak.

“I think this one hurts a lot," said St. Brown. "But, I think the only thing that’s going to help is that it’s Thanksgiving and that you can spend the time with your family, kind of sit back and appreciate everything that I have in my life with this team, my job, my family.”

St. Brown later added, “I feel like as an offense we pride ourselves on finishing the games, and I feel like we’ve done a really good job of that in my time here,” St. Brown said. “I feel like this is one of the games that we kind of let go as an offense. I thought the defense played great all game. I think, it’s our job as an offense to finish that game, but we didn’t do it.”

Detroit has six games remaining on their schedule, starting with a road game against the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 13.

Here is the Week 12 rooting guide for the Lions to have the best opportunity to earn a spot in the postseason.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: 4 Risers, 3 Fallers After Stunning Loss To Chicago Bears

1.) Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings: Falcons

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

2.) Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers

4:25 p.m. (FOX)

3.) New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts: Colts

1 p.m. ET (FOX)

4.) Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

5.) Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Buccaneers

8:15 p.m. ET (Monday Night Football, ESPN)

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