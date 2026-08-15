Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Prediction: Who Makes It After Bengals Game?

Here is an updated look at who should make the Detroit Lions 53-man roster in 2026, following a 16-14 loss at Paycor Stadium to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback (2)

In: Jared Goff, Josh Dobbs

Out: Luke Altmyer

Altmyer has more to prove in order to make the roster. His performance featured an unfortunate turnover deep in the Lions own zone, but the undrafted free agent showcased why he deserves to be featured more this preseason.

Running back (4)

In: Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors

Out: Trayveon Williams, Jabari Small, Kye Robichaux, Raheem Blackshear

Jacob Saylors is a player that has taken advantage of Sione Vaki being injured. Skepticism has grown that Vaki is going to end up being a wasted pick, but head coach Dan Campbell still called Vaki one of the top special teams player on the roster.

Wide receiver (5)

In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Greg Dortch, Tay Martin

Out: Dominic Lovett, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Malik Cunningham, Tom Kennedy, Lucky Jackson, Tarik Black

Injured: Kendrick Law (IR)

Dan Campbell recently praised Martin when asked about who has stood out in the receivers room. If Martin continues to make plays during training camp, he will secure a spot on the active roster over Dominic Lovett, who did not do enough to distinguish himself in the preseason opener.

Tight end (3)

In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin

Out: Thomas Gordon, Zach Horton, Jackson Meeks

Jackson Meeks has not done enough at practice to justify the Lions keeping four tight ends. He still has a chance to make the roster, but he must stack days and perform better in preseason games.

Offensive line (9)

In: Penei Sewell, Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge, Blake Miller, Larry Borom, Juice Scruggs, Miles Frazier, Ben Bartch, Seth McLaughlin

Out: Devin Cochran, Michael Niese, Melvin Priestly, Colby Sorsdal, Mason Miller

Injured: Giovanni Manu (NFI), Cade Mays

Seth McLaughlin was solid in pass protection against the Bengals, but needs to demonstrate vastly improved run blocking in order to justify remaining in future projections.

Defensive line (6)

In: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Tyler Lacy, Levi Onwuzurike, Skyler Gill-Howard, Chris Smith

Out: Tyre West, Mekhi Wingo, Myles Adams

Mekhi Wingo is hard to justify keeping on the roster, due to the lack of impactful plays and frequent injuries.

Skyler Gill-Howard had a solid first performance, showcasing his athleticism chasing down Bengals quarterback Josh Johnson.

EDGE (4)

In: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Ahmed Hassanein

Out: Payton Turner, Anthony Lucas, Eric O'Neill, Ben Stille

Ahmed Hassanein earned a significant amount of praise following his stellar performance against the Bengals.

Payton Turner has yet to have any sort of impact, as the free agent defensive end has been working his way back from a back injury.

He is not likely to earn a roster spot, if he does not return in a timely fashion and contribute.

Linebacker (6)

In: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Devin White, Malcolm Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske, Erick Hunter

Out: Troy Reeder, Joe Bachie, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Damone Clark

Injured: Jimmy Rolder

Erick Hunter had a solid week at training camp and has already caught the attention of special teams coach Dave Fipp.

Cornerback (7)

In: D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Ennis Rakestraw, Nick Whiteside, Keith Abney, Khalil Dorsey, Christian Izien

Out: Aamaris Brown, Roger McCreary, Ryan Cooper Jr.

It has been a rough start to training camp for free agent addition Roger McCreary. He has not accomplished much to justify a roster spot in a room that has players who have stepped up.

Safety (4)

In: Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox, Dan Jackson, Thomas Harper

Out: Loren Strickland

Injured: Kerby Joseph (PUP), Brian Branch (PUP)

The Lions safeties room should feel comfortable if veterans Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox start the season in starting roles.

Specialist (3)

In: Jake Bates (K), Jack Fox (P), Hogan Hatten (LS)