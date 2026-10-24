Detroit Lions Activate Safety From PUP, OL From IR

The Detroit Lions announced a pair of Week 7 roster moves, just a little less than 24 hours ahead of their Week 7 contest against the Green Bay Packers.

Safety Brian Branch was activated off of the Physically Unable to Perform List, while center Cade Mays was activated off of the injured reserve list. They were both removed from the game status after being listed as questionable, which signals that both will make their season debut.

Detroit's coaching staff has a good idea of how much both will play in their 2026 season debuts. Branch is returning from a torn Achilles, while Mays will play his first game in a Lions uniform after rehabbing an injured wrist.

With both activations, the Lions' roster now is full with 53-players. Detroit did not elevate anyone from the practice squad for this week's game, and does not have anyone with an injury designations after removing Branch and Mays from the list.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Green Bay Packers Will Be Without Veteran Linebacker in Week 7

Facing running back Josh Jacobs

Veteran Packers running back Josh Jacobs has now been officially activated off of the Commissioners exempt list and is expected to play against Detroit at Ford Field.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked earlier this week about the challenges of going against an offense getting Jacobs back and if he thinks they will run a similar offense to what they have been the first quarter of the season.

“They're probably over there just like we are about (Safety Brian Branch) BB, to be honest with you. You know what I mean? It's kind of the same for them," said Sheppard. "Everybody's asking, 'How much is he going?' Listen, whenever you could gain an All-Pro player back, obviously that's going to boost everything. Everybody's just looking at the run game. It's going to open up everything. It's going to boost everything. So, it's just a matter for them just like us, like how much will he do? But we're prepared to play the player.

"We've played them previously, not only Green Bay when he was in Vegas. Have the utmost respect for that player, Josh Jacobs. I think he's one of the top-end guys in this League. And like I said, I believe we'll be prepared for the challenge.”

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast ,head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok , subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.