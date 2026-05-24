Detroit Lions Adding Running Back Listed as 'Most' Underrated Move

The Detroit Lions made the decision to split up one of the most dynamic running back duos in the National Football League.

General manager Brad Holmes traded David Montgomery to the Houston Texans prior to the draft and targeted veteran running back Isiah Pacheco in free agency.

With the emergence of Jahmyr Gibbs, there were legitimate struggles finding carries and targets for Montgomery. Given he believed he had much more to give, a backup role was not going to be sustainable much longer in Motown.

While it was not spoken about much publicly, it was clear Montgomery no longer felt his services were needed in Detroit.

For Pacheco, the opportunity to land in Detroit was viewed as a perfect landing spot, given the success he enjoyed playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a recent ESPN piece breaking down NFC North moves, the signing of the 27-year-old was listed as Detroit's most underrated signing.

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"The signing of unrestricted free agent running back Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco is viewed as a replacement for Montgomery, who was traded to Houston, and he's confident that his violent running style will complement Jahmyr Gibbs' speed in the backfield," ESPN explained. "He is hopeful that the move to Detroit will also spark a new beginning for a career that has gotten off track. Last season, he finished with a disappointing 462 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in 13 games but appears to be motivated by the new situation."

Detroit made a concerted effort to revamp their offensive line, giving Gibbs and Pachecho a strong opportunity to have early success in Drew Petzing's offense.

"Holmes was focused on adding players this offseason, such as Pacheco, to reestablish Detroit's blue-collar identity because "the urgency needed to be more pushed up on everything" after missing the postseason, he said during the NFL draft."

In 2025, Pacheco had 118 carries and secured 462 yards on 118 carries, finding the end zone once on the ground. In the Chiefs passing attack, he recorded 19 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

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