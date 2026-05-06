Exploring key Detroit Lions questions on latest Lone Wolves podcast.

The Detroit Lions under the current regime have not shied away from being aggressive in the NFL Draft.

When general manager Brad Holmes targets a player he feels fits the organization, he is willing to trade draft capital in order to move up to land the coveted prospect.

In the last two drafts, Detroit has made the decision to trade up to land wide receivers.

Last year, the team traded multiple third-round picks in order to move up several spots to select Isaac TeSlaa. This year, the Lions moved up 13 overall spots in the fifth-round in order to secure the services of wide receiver Kendrick Law.

Why do Lions invest heavily in wide receivers?

When asked on the latest edition of the Lone Wolves Lions podcast, this writer attempted to explain why Holmes and many NFL team's covet offensive skill players.

"I think Brad Holmes clearly coming from the Rams, that organization remember was "The

greatest show on turf." They then took it to Los Angeles. You have Sean McVay, and you see what he's able to do in his youth as a coach and his offensive wizardry. I think that Brad Holmes is a guy that quickly understood that the NFL game -- yes, it's important to have defense, but at some point offense sells tickets, offense gets you talked about, gets you noticed and gets your organizational value to go up," this write said. "But yeah, absolutely defense wins you championships, but offense gets you attention.

"Oh look, Jahmyr Gibbs, oh wow Jameson Williams, oh wow the skill players," this writer added. "And also to think about it, it's fun. You don't think he likes to see Jahmyr Gibbs racing to the end zone. That's fun. It's the skill position players. Those are the guys that get you on ESPN."

The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores answers listener questions about defensive end Derrick Moore, will the 2025 draft be remembered fondly in several years and what new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing can do quickly to enhance the play of the offense.

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