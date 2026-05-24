Three Lions UDFA’s That Will Turn Heads at 2026 OTAs

The Detroit Lions value competition on their roster, and as a result they have high hopes for their undrafted free agents.

Detroit has a history of holding onto UDFAs who perform at a high level, as last season was the first of the team's under Dan Campbell where they did not have a UDFA from that draft class on their initial 53-man roster.

As the Lions begin organized team activities this week, it will be the first time for these UDFAs to make an impression. Detroit canceled rookie minicamp this year, which would've been the only previous time the young players would be able to get on the field.

Here are three Lions undrafted free agents that will turn heads at the first session of OTAs.

EDGE Anthony Lucas

Lucas was the highest-rated prospect of the nine UDFAs the Lions brought in, as some thought he could be a Day 2 pick. A big and physical defender standing at 6-foot-5, Lucas has translatable size that could help him make a strong first impression.

The numbers in college weren't super flashy for Lucas, as the former five-star recruit was never able to have a breakthrough season. However, his production his senior year was steady, with 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in his final year at USC.

For Lucas, there's plenty of competition but also opportunity. In addition to Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions added two free agents and two draft picks to their EDGE rotation. Yet, with all of the newcomers, there's a chance Lucas catches eyes with his ability to bend the edge while rushing the passer.

LB Erick Hunter

Hunter is one of the team's most intriguing additions, as he comes to Detroit from Morgan State and the FCS level. He missed the 2024 campaign with an injury, but would return and have a phenomenal senior year.

He finished the 2025 season with 102 combined tackles and 14 tackles for loss, which was emblematic of the type of athlete he is. Hunter has solid range and athleticism, which helps his odds of making the roster.

Even if Hunter isn't at the top of the linebacker depth chart, his tackling ability and overall athleticism lend themselves very well toward carving out a role on special teams. This is an area that can earn a UDFA a roster spot, so expect Hunter to attack that phase of the game.

TE Miles Kitselman

Kitselman is a big, physical block-first tight end. He split his time in college between Alabama and Tennessee, He was mostly a reserve at Alabama, but transferred to Tennessee prior to the 2024 season and was able to carve out a big role.

The Lions have retooled their tight end room with the addition of Tyler Conklin, and added some valuable depth as well. This will be a very competitive environment for Kitselman right away, and his key to success will be his ability to block in the run game.

Detroit appreciates the ability to block from its wide receivers and tight ends, and Kitselman has shown in college that he can dominate in this area. If he continues to improve his overall route running as well, the Lions will learn quickly that they have a steal.