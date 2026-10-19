The Detroit Lions will finally begin division play in Week 7 at Ford Field.

After a Week 6 bye, Dan Campbell's squad have opened as a three-point betting favorite against the Green Bay Packers, according to DraftKings sports book.

Detroit's division rival is arriving with a record of 4-2 and having defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 23-13, on Sunday Night Football.

Despite a solid performance against the Arizona Cardinals, the former NFL tight end expressed last week the coaching staff was planning to evaluate all three phases, to clean up the mistakes that will be costly, if they continue the remainder of the season.

"I think it's important we look at the whole thing. We played much better. It's one of our best games. It was our best game this year. But to say that, 'Well, there we are, we've arrived,' that would not be wise. So no, my plan is to look at all of them," said Campbell. "Like I told those guys, I don't need the numbers. I don't need the, 'Well, here's where we're at at third down percentage.' I don't need all that. I know what that is. I need to know schematically, what can we improve on? What are some things that defenses are offering like they've got a tendency on us that we need to adjust."

Another aspect the coaching staff is looking for is identifying the players they can trust in critical moments of games.

"What players are really making big plays for us across the board in critical moments? We need to know who those are. We've got a pretty good idea of who they are for us," said Campbell. "But there's some guys that may pop a little bit like, 'Okay, we need to use this guy a little bit more. This is somebody we can really count on.' And then, 'Hey, this guy's really good until you get in critical moments. And then we get in critical moments and this guy's killing us.' Well, we need to keep him out of critical moments. It's little stuff like that and it makes a difference.

"So, those are the things I want to look at, and we're going to look at it in totality," Campbell added further. "We've got a pretty good idea. I mean, we just went through the four weeks of things that weren't so good. But we're going into the bye on a positive note, and we've got things to clean up. And I mentioned this last night, that's a step in the right direction. But to think that's going to be good enough for Green Bay, it's not. We still need to clean up more than, we need to clean up a lot more than that, and we can, and we will.”

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