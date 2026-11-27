The rivalry between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears is among the most heated and contentious in the National Football League.

With so much at stake in the NFC North standings, both squads wanted to leave the Thanksgiving Day Classic with the victory.

A video has surfaced online of fans also battling in the stands at Ford Field. A supporter wearing an Amon-Ra St. Brown jersey is seen battling a Bears fan, with several onlookers trying to break up the scrap.

Another fan in attendance can be heard objecting to the fight, saying, "Come on man, it's Thanksgiving."

Many took to social media to express it reminded them of when the Lions used to play at the Pontiac Silverdome, where fights were quite common in the stands.

Others noted that this is another example of why they decided not to attend NFL games in-person anymore.

Across the league, fights can be seen almost on a weekly basis. Alcohol typically ends up being the biggest reason fan interactions escalate.

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When the Dallas Cowboys faced the San Francisco 49ers, there was a report of a fan that eventually passed away following a significant altercation at AT&T Stadium.

When asked about the fight during his weekly radio interview on 105.3 The Fan, Jones expressed, when asked about the incident.

"No record of an incident at the game, and I just got that information. So, we had no record of an incident, and we'll be obviously looking into that," Jones said, when asked about an incident that reportedly began around the time of kickoff. "My understanding is that the individual went to the game, and didn't feel good at the game, and then left and then had been hospitalized. But we weren't aware of any incident involving a fan at the game."

Ford Field has not seen that many brawls, as the organization has tried to create a more fan-friendly environment.

Given the amount tickets cost, it is not in the best interests of fans to do anything that could result in season-ticket memberships being revoked.

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